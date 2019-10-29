Coastal Georgia Open invites tennis players to Golden Isles

Building upon the success of the first annual Golden Isles Hardcourt Championships this past spring, the Brunswick-Golden Isles Tennis Association and the College of Coastal Georgia are teaming up again to host a USTA sanctioned tournament at the Marta B. Torrey Complex from Nov. 15-17.
The Coastal Georgia Open is open to USTA members 18 and older from all over the southeast. There will be 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0 events in men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as 6.0, 7.0, and 8.0 combined for mixed doubles and an open division.
The BITGA held its first tournament in June in an effort to help grow the sport in Glynn County and saw 46 players compete for local bragging rights. They hope to double the field size next month.
“The spring tournament is fine for the locals, but this tournament was designed to attract people from Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, all over Georgia,” said tournament director Patrick Anderson.
Once again, the BITGA is collaborating with the College of Coastal Georgia and the school’s head tennis coach Zack Rogers in what he described as a “natural partnership.”
Glynn Middle plays matches at the Marta B. Torrey Complex on Coastal Georgia’s campus. The courts are also used as the location of the GISA Region 2-3A tennis tournament and Brunswick High practices.
Rogers wants to use the Mariners’ facilities to build up the sport locally, and lending its use to the Coastal Georgia Open is another way to do that.
“I think a big part of being a college coach, especially at a (University System of Georgia) school, is to be an ambassador for tennis in the community,” Rogers said. “For me, working in the tennis industry, you’re wanting to bring the game to as many people as possible.
“Tennis is just a great sport because it can involve the whole family. I started off playing tennis with my mom and dad and my sister, and I think the Community Tennis Association plays a vital role in kind of getting the whole family out to play tennis.”
The Coastal Georgia Open has already turned into a family affair for Anderson, whose sister is set to bring more than a dozen of her friends up from Fleming Island, Fla., to compete in the tournament. His daughter and her boyfriend will also be making the trek from Greensboro, N.C. to play.
As a result, Anderson is currently set to play mixed doubles with his sister and men’s doubles with his daughter’s boyfriend while his daughter and sister team up in women’s doubles.
Some of College of Coastal Georgia’s tennis players are also looking forward to trying their hand at mixed doubles in the open division. Rogers is hoping some increased exposure to the local community will drive more fans to attend the Mariners’ free matches during the season.
“What I’m really excited about is just for the local tennis community to see the kids play,” Rogers said. “We’ve got some phenomenal tennis players, some of them, in the time I’ve been here, have been right on the cusp of playing at a pro level.
“I don’t think a lot of people here realize, especially with tennis and golf, that at Coastal Georgia, you’ve got these elite, pro-level players. People here are mostly football fans and thinking Georgia, Alabama and Clemson, and you don’t realize you’ve got local athletes at the College of Coastal Georgia that are elite-level athletes.”
Players may sign up for the Coastal Georgia Open at www.tennislink.usta.com. The tournament ID is 700138519. Each participant will receive a tournament T-shirt, and trophies will be awarded to the event champions and finalists.
As the annual BGITA fundraiser, proceeds from the tournament will be split between youth tennis programs in the area and the College of Coastal Georgia tennis teams.
The Mariners used the funds from the spring tournament to purchase new numbered court signs with the college’s logo. The plan is to use the next donation to replace weather-worn benches at the tennis complex.
“We’ve kind of made a commitment that, when they help us with stuff like that, then we use that money to upgrade facilities so the whole community at large can benefit,” Rogers said.
The tournament is still seeking sponsors to assist in fundraising. Businesses and individuals who would like to help promote area tennis may contact sponsorship captain Karen Hufnagel at khufssi@gmail.com. Contributions are tax deductible.