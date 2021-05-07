The Mariners used their opening game in the Sun Conference Softball Championship to remove the monkey from their collective backs. Coastal Georgia used its second game to take a colossal step towards making more program history.
Coastal defeated Thomas University 8-2 on Thursday before going on to topple top-seeded Webber International 4-0 on Friday to advance to the TSC Championship finals Saturday. First pitch is set for noon.
Entering this week, the Mariners had yet to win a game at the Sun Conference tournament since joining the conference ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Coastal failed to qualify for the tournament in 2018. A year later, the Mariners were eliminated with back-to-back losses after capturing the top seed as the conference’s regular-season champions.
Of course, there was no tournament held last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time, Coastal Georgia entered the tournament as the hottest team in the conference, having won eight straight against TSC opponents, and it continued rolling despite a pair of tough matchups.
The Mariners are 31-11 on the season overall and 16-9 in the TSC, but five of the team’s nine conference losses have come at the hands of Thomas and Webber International as Coastal was just 1-5 in those games.
But neither team hardly fazed CCGA in tournament play.
Thomas went up 2-0 in the top of the first of its contest against Coastal, but senior Breanna Wells hit a bases-clearing double with two outs in the bottom of the second to push the Mariners back in front and jumpstart their tournament run.
The Sun Conference Freshman of the Year Bryce Peacock followed with a two-run triple two batters later, and fellow first-year player Rori Rhodes recorded a two-run inside-the-park home run for some insurance in the bottom of the sixth as Coastal rolled to its first tournament victory behind Hayley Dickerson’s complete game effort.
Dickerson one-upped herself a day later with another complete game, this time blanking regular- season champion Webber International over seven innings, allowing just two hits and two walks.
Rhodes scored Kayla Rowell on a two-out single in the top of the second, and Coastal maintained the slight 1-0 advantage until the final frame.
Rowell led off the seventh with her second double of the contest, and the Mariners added three runs to its lead before recording its first out of the inning. They would be unnecessary, however, as Dickerson retired Webber in order to secure the win.
Now the winners of 10 straight, Coastal Georgia will look to keep the momentum rolling as it awaits its challenger in the TSC Championship finals Saturday beginning at noon. The Mariners will need to win just one more game before losing two to earn the program’s first Sun Conference tournament championship.