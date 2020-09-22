College of Coastal Georgia has demonstrated exceptional commitment to character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. That commitment earned the college recognition as a 2019-20 Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Level Institution by the NAIA.
“The NAIA has five core values, which are integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership,” said Coastal Georgia’s Champions of Character liaison Zack Rogers. “It’s just kind of measuring programs in those areas. Part of it is going to be based on the community service that the different teams are doing, part of it is going to be based on the GPA of the athletic department as a whole, and then it also takes into consideration ejections and certain fouls or penalties within competition.
“It’s a way of recognizing the schools for their overall performance both on the court, off the court, in the classroom.”
Points on the Champions of Character scorecard are based on student-athlete grade point averages and minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year, and Coastal Georgia earned a perfect 100 to earn its first placement in the gold level.
“This is a singular honor for the program,” said Coastal Georgia athletic director Dr. Williams Carlton. “This speaks to the efforts of our coaches, staff, and especially student-athletes to embrace the Champions of Character core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership. Not only have our teams embraced those values but also through the leadership of the coaches our student-athletes have lived out those values on campus, during their competitions, and by serving our community.
“We are honored to receive this recognition and will work to earn this honor for this year and in the future.”
Only 68 of more than 250 NAIA member schools received a score of 100 — something Coastal Georgia has been slowly building towards for the last several years.
Each summer, coaches and teams met to discuss possible areas for improvement. This year, Rogers feels it was the individual Sun Conference Champion of Character awards earned by tennis player Adrian Farina and golfer Kylee Wheeler that pushed Coastal over the top.
While recruiting high-character athletes in undoubtedly a focus of the Mariners’ athletics programs, the values of the overall department have made it easy for players to fall in line.
“You’re obviously recruiting kids of high character, you’re trying to,” Rogers said. “Kids with good grades, you’re looking for kids who are going to come into the program and be leaders, both in the sport and in the classroom.
“But I think it’s also, you just kind of build that culture in the department, so kids get in and they see the work you’re doing.”