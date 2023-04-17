The 21st-ranked Coastal Georgia Mariners took over sole ownership of first place in the SUN Conference this past weekend with a series sweep of the visiting St. Thomas Bobcats.
Coastal (31-8, 15-3) won the series opener 4-3 against St. Thomas (29-14, 10-8) on Saturday before taking both legs of Sunday’s doubleheader 5-0, 7-5.
The Mariners got off to a hot start in Game 1 with a pair of two-run home runs by Bryce Peacock and Aniston Johnson in the bottom of the first and fifth, respectively. Despite a late solo home run for the Bobcats, Mariners starter Hayley Dickerson held on for the 4-3 win.
Coastal Georgia struck first in Game 2, scoring an early run off an RBI single by MacKenzie Kagee. The game was suspended in the top of the fifth with the Mariners leading 1-0 and resumed the following day.
Dickerson started off the new day with a three-run home run to push the CCGA lead to four. Kagee followed up with her own solo shot, and Dickerson closed the final two innings of a shutout started by Bryce Peacock.
Dickerson took the circle again to start Game 3, but she ran into some early trouble when an error resulted in four unearned runs that allowed the Bobcats to take an early lead in Game 3.
St. Thomas extended its advantage to 5-0 a few innings later.
Refusing to go down without a fight, Coastal Georgia slowly began to eat into the lead, beginning with an RBI double from Hayley Dickerson in the bottom of the third inning.
Zoe Johnston-Hadaway followed up with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-2, and after a quiet fourth and fifth inning, Coastal Georgia’s bats came all the way back to life for the Mariners in the sixth.
Juliana Bellflower and MacKenzie Kagee each batted in a run before Zoe Johnston-Hadaway sent a three-run home run over the left-center wall to reclaim the lead at 7-5.
Dickerson returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save by securing a pivotal victory for the Mariners with just eight games left in the regular season.
After the games, head softball coach Mike Minick said he was “speechless”.
“We’re the No. 1 defense in the conference. We made 9 or 10 errors…but you gotta give them credit for never quitting…it was clutch,” Minick said.
Coastal Georgia entered the series a game behind SUN Conference leader No. 16 Southeastern, which dropped two out of three against Keiser over the weekend.
Now, it’s Coastal that holds a one-game lead in the race for the regular-season SUN Conference title with six games against league opponents remaining. But first, Coastal Georgia must close out a seven-game home stand with a doubleheader against No. 11 Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.