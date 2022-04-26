The No. 3 Mariners men’s golf team claimed third place in the 2022 SUN Conference Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Coastal Georgia’s most consistent golfer all year long had been Marcus Reynolds, but a wrist injury during the first round of the conference championships forced the sophomore to withdraw from the event.
Senior William Sharpe replaced Reynolds to round out the fifth and final Mariner to compete. Joining Sharpe were George Langham, Thomas Henderson, Jackson Lawlor, and Chip Thompson.
Langham and Henderson had the best 54 holes for Coastal, shooting a 12-over 228 and finishing tied for seventh. Lawlor narrowly trailed his teammates, finishing up the three days with a 231 (+15) to finish tied for ninth. With three top 10 finishers, Thompson rounded out the top four for the Mariners with a 243 score (+27), tying him for 26th.
Shooting 13 over after two rounds, Sharpe was unable to crack the top four for the Mariners, because he only finished 36 holes and not the required 54 holes.
As a team, Coastal shot a 60-over 924 to finish in third place, beating out fourth-place South Carolina Beaufort by one stroke, and finishing two shots back of Southeastern University for second place.
No. 1-ranked Keiser University ran away with the team title and individual title, shooting 895 as a team (+31), and Javier Neira Garcia shooting one under par for 54 holes, five shots better than second place.
Coastal will have a few weeks to tune its game before the NAIA National Championship at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois on May 17-20.