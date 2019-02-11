The Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams sit atop the leaderboards at their respective Winter Invitational tournaments following Monday’s opening round.

Playing at the Brunswick Country Club, the Coastal men shot a 282 to finish nine strokes in front of second place St. Thomas’ 291.

Coastal Georgia’s B team slotted in third with a score of 295 and Thomas on its heels at 296. The Savannah College of Art and Design rounds out the men’s top five with a Day 1 score of 300.

The Mariners’ Jackson Lawlor shot 4 under for the day to lead the field, and teammate Eli Scott is just a stroke behind, tied with Thomas golfer Joe Bannan for second.

Coastal’s Mark Johnson finished Day 1 tied for fourth with a 2 under round, and Kylee Kidd is tied for sixth at 1 under. Chip Thompson and Eamon Owen are the final Coastal men within the top 10, both tied for ninth at even par.

On the women’s side, Coastal Georgia’s 314 positions it three strokes ahead of second place Eastern Florida State, and five strokes ahead of Southeastern in third place.

Brenau University (327) and SCAD (336) round out the top five in the women’s tournament, which teed off from the King and Prince Golf Course.

At 4 over, Coastal’s Kylee Wheeler and Lauren Bird will enter Day 2 of the invitational chasing Faulkner University’s Hannah Sager, who sits in first at 2 over. Niquole Mangal of Brenau also stands between the Mariners’ duo and the lead at 3 over.

Keista Elder is also within shooting distance of the tournament lead at 6 over, and Autumn Brown can still make a push for Coastal at 8 over.

Coastal Georgia’s Winter Invitationals will conclude today.

