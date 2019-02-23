The College of Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be playing for their respective Sun Conference championships today after the Mariner men and women earned semifinal victories on Friday.
Both squads earned upset wins with the Mariner women routing tournament No. 2 seed Thomas University 71-51 while the Coastal men dethroned men’s No. 1 seed Warner University 91-79.
The men’s game was played on Warner’s home floor in Lake Wales, Fla., but it didn’t matter much to the Mariners. Coastal built a 47-42 lead at halftime and expanded on the advantage in the second half.
Camden County High alum Jaylen Smallwood shouldered much of the scoring burden, pouring in 35 points. Smallwood was 11-of-21 from the field, including 2-of-6 from behind the 3-point arc, and made all 11 of his free throws. He also had seven rebounds in the game.
Devonta Leslie provided a spark off the bench for Coastal with 22 points and seven rebounds. He also led the Mariners with four steals. Warner had four players in double figures, led by Bart Schild’s 17 points.
The Mariner women jumped on St. Thomas early at The Sun’s women’s tournament in Lakeland, Fla. Coastal ran out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and expanded it to a 35-20 halftime advantage. The score was tighter in the second half, but Coastal outscored St. Thomas in both the third and fourth quarters to cruise to a victory.
St. Thomas had trouble corralling Coastal’s potent inside duo of Brianna Gipson and Ayshia Baker. Gipson, a Brunswick High graduate, led the Mariners with 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double. Baker chipped in 18 points and had eight rebounds and two blocks.
Ja’Lisya Glover was the only other Mariner in double figures with 12 points.
Both teams will play in the league championship games on Saturday. Their opponents were not known at press deadline.