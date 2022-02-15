The Coastal Georgia men’s golf team kicked off its spring slate with a win in their annual Winter Invitational on Tuesday at The Golf Club at Sanctuary Cove in Waverly.
The fourth-ranked Mariners held a nine-stroke advantage following Round 1 of the 54-hole event, and rallied back in the final round after No. 6 Southeastern University had jumped to the top of the leaderboard to finish 20-over 884 and come out atop the 15-team field.
Following behind Coastal was Southeastern at 23 over and No. 22 SCAD-Savannah at 25 over in third place. Midway University and Blue Mountain College finished in a tie for fourth at 63 over 927.
Chip Thompson paced Coastal golfers with a 3-over 219, finishing three strokes behind individual winner Noah Endicott of Southeastern in third place. Teammate George Langham was just a stroke behind in fourth at 4-over 220.
Coastal Georgia’s Jackson Lawlor placed in a tie for seventh among individuals at 6 over, and Marcus Reynolds placed 10th at 9 over. Zayne Hilderbrand shot 11 over for the Mariners, Will Sharpe was 12 over, and Thomas Henderson finished 13 over — good for T16th, T18th, and T21st, respectively.
The Coastal Georgia women’s golf team also held their Winter Invitational this week to open their spring schedule, shooting 95-over 671 and finishing sixth out of eight teams to compete at King and Prince Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
No. 9 Southeastern won the women’s Winter Invitational with a score of 41 over 617, while No. 25 Ottawa University placed second at 57 over and No. 16 SCAD-Atlanta came in three strokes behind for third in the 36-hole event.
Kristen Crooms had the best showing of the Coastal women, shooting 18 over 162 to finish in a tie for 19th. Emmily Bickelmann and Kelly Buker each shot 22 over 166 for the Mariners, tying for 22nd individually.
Claire Wickes finished tied for 32nd at 28 over, and Autumn Brown came in tied for 35th at 30 over.
Next up, the Coastal Georgia men will travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to compete in the Showdown at Legends on Feb. 28. The Mariner women return to action the same weekend when they play in the USCB Monument Oldfield Intercollegiate in Blufton, S.C.