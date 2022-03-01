The Mariner men’s golf team won their second straight tournament to open their spring season Tuesday at the Showdown at Legends in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Going into the final round of the 54-hole event with a 20-stroke advantage over second place, Coastal Georgia went even lower in securing its victory. The Mairners shot 289 to finish the tournament at 24-over 888. Lindsey Wilson finished as runners-up at 44 over, and William Carey placed third at 50 over.
“It’s a tournament we’ve never played in,” said Coastal men’s head coach Mike Cook. “Go somewhere different, play some different teams.”
Coastal just missed out on taking the individual title as well with sophomore George Langham falling three strokes shy of the crown in third. Langham shot even-par 72 to wrap the event at 2 over.
Claes Borregaard of William Carey held on to the top spot on the leaderboard at 1-under 215 despite a hard charge from Taylor University’s Noah Ross, who shot 6 under in the final round.
Mariner teammates senior Jackson Lawlor and sophomore Marcus Reynolds finished in a four-way tie for sixth at 9-over 225, William Sharpe claimed 10th at 228, and senior Chip Thompson rounded out Coastal Georgia competitors at 12 over — good for a tie for 11th.
The tournament win was the second in as many events for the Mariners this spring after taking first in their Winter Invitational on Feb. 15.
“It was a team effort,” Cook said. “Will got into the lineup this week, we’ve been kind of moving our fifth man around, and he played really good the first two rounds. He kept us with a small lead. He played really well the first two rounds.”
Coming off a winless fall, Coastal Georgia will look to keep the streak alive March 28-29 when it travels to the Monument Golf Oldfield Classic in Okatie, S.C.
“We’ll have a break now, we won’t play for another three or four weeks,” Cook said. “This last fall, it was sort of a down fall for us, just kind of changing the lineup around. But we feel like we’re getting there now, getting close.”
Coastal women finish fifth at Oldfield
The Coastal Georgia women shot a 31-over 313 in the final round of the Monument Golf Oldfield Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Blufton, S.C., to finish fifth in the eight-team field.
SCAD Savannah won the event with a score of 918, beating out second-place Eastern Florida State by eight strokes.
Freshman Emmily Bickelmann paced the Mariners, finishing tied for ninth at 17-over 233 for the 54-hole event. Sophomore Kristen Crooms shot a 21-over 237 to place 14th.
Junior Kelly Buker placed 24th with a score of 247, Claire Wickes was 26th at 251, and senior Autumn Brown rounded out Coastal’s scoring at 254, good for a tie for 27th. The Mariners will return to the Palmetto State next week when they compete in Oyster Shuck Match Play in Charleston, S.C.