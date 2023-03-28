IMG_5054

The Coastal Georgia men’s golf team poses for a photo after winning the Monument Golf Oldfield Classic on Tuesday in Okatie, S.C.

 Provided photo

Despite a hard charge from a loaded field, the No. 20 Coastal Georgia men held on Tuesday in Okatie, S.C., to score their first victory of the season at the Monument Golf Oldfield Classic.

Coastal shot 863 over 54 holes to finish atop the leaderboard — seven strokes better than second-place No. 2 Dalton State, and nine strokes better than No. 14 Point University in third. The tournament as a whole featured eight top 25 teams among the 12-team field.

