Despite a hard charge from a loaded field, the No. 20 Coastal Georgia men held on Tuesday in Okatie, S.C., to score their first victory of the season at the Monument Golf Oldfield Classic.
Coastal shot 863 over 54 holes to finish atop the leaderboard — seven strokes better than second-place No. 2 Dalton State, and nine strokes better than No. 14 Point University in third. The tournament as a whole featured eight top 25 teams among the 12-team field.
The Mariners jumped out in front with a Round 1 score of 279, which was the lowest of the event. Staked to an 11-stroke lead, Coastal followed it up with a 288 in Round 2 to take a commanding lead into the final round.
Junior George Langham led the Mariners, finishing in a four-way tie for third place at 2-under 214 for the tournament. Langham was the low player on the leaderboard following his first round 67, but Reinhardt University’s Brooks Gineris ended up walking away as the individual champion with a 7-under 209.
Coastal Georgia senior Thacher Neal finished 10th individually at 1-over 217, while freshman Lee Smith and sophomore Trey Fesperman each tied for 20th at 5-over 221. Sophomore Thomas Henderson rounded out the scores for the Mariners at 10-over 226, which placed him in a tie for 30th.
The victory was a big one for the Mariners, which only has one event remaining ahead of the Sun Conference Championships in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 23. Not only did Coastal Georgia secure its first win of the season, it did so by beating out several top teams, including No. 5 USC Beaufort, No. 10 Reinhardt and No. 17 University of the Cumberlands.
Only four of the teams in the field were unranked — one of which was a Webber International program that is still receiving votes in the NAIA men’s golf coaches poll.
Another top-notch tuneup is next on the schedule for Coastal Georgia when it travels to The Farm in Dalton to compete in the Roadrunner Classic on Monday.