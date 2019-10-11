After two tournament wins this fall, Coastal Georgia claims the top spot in the NAIA first Coaches’ Top 25 Poll on Friday.
The Mariners started ranked No. 2 in the preseason polls, but with two tournament wins, including one over multiple ranked teams, Coastal takes the No. 1 spot with 14 first-place votes.
Texas Wesleyan held the top spot after winning the NAIA title last season. However, after a fifth-place performance in the Invite at Innisbrook, it wasn’t enough to keep the top spot. The Rams dropped to third but still received one first-place vote giving Otta the other three first-place votes.
Keiser University jumped three spots after starting at No. 4 and claimed the No. 2 ranking. The Seahawks finished second behind Coastal in the last tournament, and it was enough to claim second in the rankings.
The rest of the top 10 is as follows: No. 3 Texas Wesleyan, No. 4 Ottawa, No. 4 Point, No. 6 USC Beaufort, No. 7 Dalton State, No. 8 Wayland Baptist, No. 9 Southeastern and No. 10 Victoria.
Coastal Georgia will look to hold the No. 1 ranking and claim another victory at the Doral Invitational beginning on Oct. 28.
XC: Glynn Academy, Brunswick High have strong performances at Run Your Plank
Competing against a large field of cross country teams from around the area Thursday at the Run Your Plank at the College of Coastal Georgia, the Glynn Academy and Brunswick High boys came in first and second, respectively. The Terrors’ girls finished third in their race, and the Pirates came in fourth.
Camden, Frederica Academy, McIntosh County Academy, Statesboro, Savannah, Savannah Early College, and First Presbyterian also raced in the meet.
All five of the Glynn Academy boys to run — James Rivera (17:44), Javier Valencia (17:45), Blake Lewis (18:02), Philip Bulatao (19:07), and Jared Conway (19:17) — finished among the top 20 racers. The same was true of the Terrors’ girls and the group of Charley Podlesny (21:23), Lexi Alberson (23:30), Sammie Stringer (23:31), Rachael Walters (23:32) and Brianna O’Brien (24:28).
Brunswick’s top boys were Seth McDowell (17:37) and Mason Palmer (18:28), and the top girls were Jenelle Tomas (23:34) and Emma Myers (23:59).