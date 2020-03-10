The Coastal Georgia men had dropped two matches in a row, but they ended the slump in a big way Tuesday, sweeping Georgetown College 7-0 at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex.
The Mariner women, which had won their last two matches, came up a line short against the Tigers, falling 4-3.
It was a complete team showing for the Coastal men, which lost just one of nine matches when Arthur Figuiere and Talic Jamela lost at line No. 1 in doubles 6-2. But aside from that setback, the Mariners were in top form.
Adrian Farina and Khanyakweze Ramokgopa won 6-3 at No. 2, and John Thomas Powell and Bautista Chiaradia made quick work at No. 3 6-1 to earn Coastal the point at doubles.
“Georgetown and Marian, both of their coaches, both played for the same college coach and they just play really aggressive doubles, so we always like having them on the schedule,” said Coastal Georgia tennis head coach Zack Rogers. “Just because we know they’re going to really push us from a doubles standpoint. Any time we can take the doubles point against them, we’re happy.”
There was little drama involved in singles with five of the Mariners’ men winning in straight sets. Figuiere notched a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1, Ramokgopa and Jamela won 6-2, 6-4 at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, and Chiaradia handled business 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.
Powell had himself a battle at No. 2, winning the first set 7-6 in a tiebreaker before losing the second 6-3. He recovered though, beating his opponent 10-7 in the decisive third set. At No. 3, Farina lost the first set 6-4, but he bounced back to win the second 7-5 and force a third set, in which he came out on top 10-7.
The sweep could help Coastal Georgia remain listed in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll to be released today. The Mariner men were ranked No. 19 in the poll released Feb. 26, but they’re just 2-2 since then.
“The match today was a good rebound,” Rogers said. “We’ve had a couple of tough matches between Marian, and then with the Bluefield match, so it was a good way to get back on track with a 7-0 win.
“We play Georgetown every year. I think this is the first time we’ve been able to take all the lines. Hopefully that’s going to show everyone at the rankings that the team is kind of back on track after a couple tough matches.”
Coastal’s women received votes in the Feb. 26 poll, and they’re 2-1 since — its only loss coming against No. 16 Georgetown.
The Mariner women fell behind the eight-ball early, dropping two of three doubles matches. Paola Beneyto Moller and Paige DeLaPerriere were the only duo to scratch out a victory, winning 6-2 at No. 3.
But Eva Rubio and Marianela Landi lost 6-3 at No. 1, and Daniela Alvarez Campo and Caitlyn Napier also came up short by the same score, shifting the burden to the women’s singles matches.
The bottom half of Coastal’s order took care of business with Moller winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6, and Campo and Napier each scored matching 6-0, 6-1 victories at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. However, the top half just couldn’t come up with the win it needed to lift the Mariners in the match.
At No. 3, Madeline Gardner was edged in a 7-6 in a tiebreaker in the first set and dropped the second 6-2. Landi went down 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2.
With the match still in the balance, Rubio won first set, but she dropped the next two to fall 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
“That was a tough one today,” Rogers said. “Georgetown was a team that beat us 9-0 last year with the old scoring format. So to go to a 9-0 loss to it coming down to a 6-4 third set obviously shows the big improvement our girls’ team has made.
“I don’t know, as a coach, that you would ever say that you’re happy with a loss, but I’m definitely happy to see how much the girls have improved, and to see them fight against a team that was in the final eight last year at the national tournament. There’s obviously a lot of positive things to take from a tough loss.”
Coastal won’t have long to rest on its laurels or stew in defeat as both the men and women return to the court to host Missouri Valley today at 1 p.m.