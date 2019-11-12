The Mariners’ men’s golf team reaffirmed its position atop the national polls and wrapped up the fall season ranked No. 1 in the NAIA and Golfstat polls.
It’s the team’s second straight week on top of the NAIA Poll and the third consecutive in the Golfstat Ranking.
Coastal Georgia won three of the four events it competed in, and finished second in the fourth, topping fields made up of multiple ranked teams in the process.
Following the rescheduling of Coastal Georgia’s annual fall invitational, the program opened its season with a tie with No. 9 USC Beaufort in a tri-match also featuring No. 21 SCAD at the Savannah Quarters.
Up next was a trip to the Thomas University Fall Invitational at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta, where the Mariners came from behind to leapfrog No. 2 Keiser and No. 3 Point on Day 2 and win a tournament that also featured numerous other ranked teams.
Coastal led from wire-to-wire at the USCB Sandshark Innsbrook Invitational a week later at the Innsbrook Resort, beating out a field that included then-No. 1, and defending national champions, along with 10 other ranked teams.
Once the Mariners finally played in their home invitational at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, they bested USCB and SCAD once more before their Day 2 charge at the Dave Adamonis Sr. Invitational at Doral came up just short of Sun Conference rival Keiser.
Individually, CCGA junior Chip Thompson ranks fourth among NAIA golfers in the Golfstat Player Ranking, which slots junior Jackson Lawlor slots right behind his teammate at fifth.
Mariner sophomore Eli Scott sits 16th in the nation at the conclusion of the fall season, and sophomore Joe Tucker landed at 45th.
Coastal Georgia will tee off the second half of the season at the Brunswick Country Club in its winter invitational on Feb. 10.
Mariner women
receiving votes in poll
Coastal Georgia’s women’s golf team received 12 votes in the final NAIA Poll of the season, and ranked 32nd in the Golfstat Rankings.
Junior Megan Ramer slotted in at 93rd in the final Golfstat Player Rankings of the fall, while junior Kylee Wheeler ranks 105th.