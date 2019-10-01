Coastal Georgia men’s golf team took its second tournament win of the fall season as the Mariners won by eight strokes in The Invite at Innisbrook.
The Mariners had a 21-over score after three rounds of golf and shot a 293 on the day. This win may be the second tournament and third overall, it’s the most significant victory this season. Coastal Georgia defeated the No. 1 ranked team and defending national champions Texas Wesleyan along with 10 other ranked teams.
Jackson Lawlor shot the lowest of the Mariners as he shot par missing the top spot by five strokes. He shot a 72 to lead the team on the final day. Chip Thompson finished 10th and shot an 80 on Day 3. Eli Scott finished with the third-lowest score for Coastal on Tuesday with a 72 but finished 15th in the individual portion.
“This win definitely gives us confidence this early in the season,” Coastal coach Mike Cook said. “It’s great that we get a chance to play against teams from all over the country so close to home. Jackson played great and could’ve won. Chip played well just had a rough final round. Eli was huge the last two rounds. Joe hung tough. Shaun was huge today. It was a solid team effort.”
Up next is the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Jekyll Island Golf Club where the Mariners look to keep this win streak alive.