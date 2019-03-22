Coastal Georgia’s men’s golf team is the best in the nation, according to the NAIA coaches’ poll released Friday.
In a poll voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each conference in the NAIA, the Mariners received 14 of 18 first-place votes to jump reigning No. 1 Oklahoma City, which garnered three votes for first, with 495 points to 484.
The Mariners’ move to No. 1 comes on the heels of one of the biggest wins in the program’s history Tuesday at the NAIA Battle at the Primm in Las Vegas, where Coastal came out on top of a loaded 20-team field that included then-No. 1 Oklahoma City, No. 6 Keiser University, No. 7 Rocky Mountain, No. 10 British Columbia, No. 15 Wayland Baptist, No. 22 Mount Mercy, and No. 20 Victoria BC among top 25 teams.
The Mariners led by three-strokes through 36 holes of play on Day 1 of the tournament and they stretched the stretched their advantage to four strokes over the final round.
The Mariners also saw freshman Eli Scott and senior Mark David Johnson finish 1-2 as individuals in Las Vegas.
Scott shot three sub-par rounds with a 68 in the morning round on Monday and then a 65 in round two before closing with another 68 on Tuesday.
Coastal’s victory at the Battle at the Primm was the team’s sixth win of the season and it’s fourth straight. The Mariners have won all three tournament’s they’ve played since returning from the holiday break.
They’ll look to extend the streak at the Dalton State Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Course in Rocky Head on April 8-9.