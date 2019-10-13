Coastal Georgia men’s golf team hosted South Carolina Beaufort and SCAD-Savannah on Sunday for a 36 hole tri-match.
These three teams faced off for a round on Pine Lakes and Indian Mounds out on Jekyll Island.
After the round on Pine Lakes, Coastal Georgia had a 7-under par score. Jackson Lawlor led with a 67. Close behind him was Chip Thompson with a 68. Eli Scott shot a 72. Rounding out the team was Shaun Margeson and Joe Tucker, who both shot 74.
Then on the Indian Mounds course, Coastal finished with a 283, 5-under par score and secured the trig-match win with an overall score of 564. South Carolina Beaufort finished second after shooting 295 on both courses and ending with a 590 total score. SCAD rounded out the trig-match shooting 300 on Pine Lakes and 292 on Indian Mounds to finish with a 592 overall score.
The Mariners also had individuals playing as well. Hunter Holson shot a 79 and 74 to finish with a 153. Buchanan Miller shot an 86 and 75 for a 161 overall score, and Spencer Wright shot a 75 and 82 to finish with 157. Tucker helped the Mariners finish first with his 150 total score. Margeson finished with a 147 after shooting a 73 in the second round.
Coastal Georgia defeated SCAD and USCB and claimed the top three spots in the individual portion as well. Thompson was the individual medalist, and Lawlor took the runner up spot, and Scott placed third.
As the individual medalist, Thompson finished with a 136. Lawlor was five strokes behind him, finishing with a 141 while Scott took third with a 140.
Up next for Coastal Georgia is the Doral Invitational in Doral, Fla., as the Mariners will play at Doral Resort on the Red Tiger and Blue Monster courses. It’s a two-day tournament beginning on Oct. 28, and the final autumn event for the Mariners as they look to finish undefeated this fall.