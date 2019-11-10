Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team defeated the No. 13 ranked Indiana University East 79-61 on Saturday during the final day of the Life University Classic.
After falling to Life University on Friday, 61-59, Coastal Georgia refocused and got its second victory of the season, giving them a 2-2 overall record.
The Mariners top scorer against Indiana University East was senior guard Austin Dukes. He scored a game-high 21 points and made 8-of-15 shots from the floor. Dukes was also quite successful from the arch as he made 4-of-9 shots and was a perfect 1-of-1 from the foul line.
Coastal’s second-leading scorer was another senior, Jaylan Patrick, who accumulated 15 points. He tied with senior Jonathan Canada with a game-high six assists apiece.
Two Mariners also brought down eight boards. Canada tallied one offensive and seven defensive rebounds. The other Mariner to get eight boards was junior forward and Alabama A&M transfer Shaquille Seville. He had five offensive boards, a game-high, with three defensive and two offensive.
Canada also led the team with five steals. Devonte Leslie and Elijah Goodman helped out defensively with a blocked shot each.
With the loss on Friday to Life University, the Mariners refocused and went up against the Red Wolves with something to prove. Before the game against Coastal, the Red Wolves averaged 90 points a game. Coastal held them to 61.
Coastal Georgia bested the Red Wolves in total rebounds, assists, steals, had significantly fewer turnovers and took advantage of it. Depth helped get the victory for Coastal as well as the bench scored 22 points.
The Mariners capitalized on Indiana University East’s turnovers and scored 34 points off them while the Red Wolves only scored seven off turnovers.
Up next for the Mariners men team will be the second matchup against Middle Georgia on the road. The game is on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WBB: Lady Mariners lose third straight after hot start
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team fell to the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday 50-38, marking the third straight loss for the Mariners.
After starting with big wins over West Virginia Institute of Technology and Brewton-Parker, the Mariners fell to Talladega College 88-51 and Georgia Southern 106-69 before Saturday’s loss.
Junior Quira Porter was the leading scorer for the Mariners in the loss on Saturday. She collected 12 points, made 4-of-8 shots from the floor, and went 4-of-8 from the foul line.
Nicole Hoffman scored seven for the Mariners, and Tanisha Clarke added a respectable six points. Defensively, Solrun Gisladottir led with six rebounds. Porter added five rebounds as well. Ariel Crump and Hoffman got sneaky with their opponent as both of them collected three steals. Clarke and Crump also had two assists.
Coastal only made 30.8 percent of their shots on Saturday and was only 66.7 percent from the foul line. The Patriots offense proved to be too much for the Mariners even though they made 34.1 percent from the field. However, it was their 43.8 completion percentage from the arch that helped them win.
Up next will be a road trip to Brewton-Parker for the second game against the Barons. The Mariners defeated the Barons 61-55 earlier this season.
VOL: Coastal Georgia volleyball finishes No. 2 in Sun Conference
Coastal Georgia’s volleyball team finishes the regular seasons with a two-game win streak as the Mariners defeated Johnson & Wales University 3-1 on Saturday.
That victory allowed Coastal Georgia to finish No. 2 in the final Sun Conference standings with a 19-8 overall and 12-4 conference record.
The Mariners defeated the Wildcats 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, and 25-18. After dropping the second set, Coastal didn’t get a sweep, but went on a warpath to win the final two, not allowing the Wildcats to score 20 points.
Alison Muldrow led the Mariners with 12 kills and limited herself to two errors in four sets. She also maintained a .455 hitting percentage.
Three Mariners had nine kills against the Wildcats. Those three players are Tamara Laezza, Adair Werley, and Sam Kepler. Laezza hit a. 643, Kepler hit .500, and Werley hit .333.
Once again, Laezza was a wall at the net as she respectably tallied four blocks on Saturday.
Coastal Georgia’s setters totaled 47 assists between the two of them. Ashley Kot had a team-high 26 assists while junior Gardielz Laureno Andujar added 21.
The Mariners added 69 digs with senior libero Yorelis Rios Gonzalez recorded 24 of them. Coastal also had six aces with Rios Gonzalez leading the team getting three.
Up next, Coastal will play next Friday at Keiser University in the semifinals of the Sun Conference tournament.