A third national title is in the Mariners’ sights as they prepare for the 71st annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship from May 16-19.
The Coastal Georgia men moved up to No. 5 in the most recent NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll, and the they have officially been selected to compete among the 29-team field at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.
Coastal is playing some of its best golf as it enters the national tournament, having won the Monument Golf Oldfield Classic on March 28 and finished as runners-up in the other three of its last four events, including the Sun Conference Men’s Golf Tournament.
At the conference tournament, Coastal finished just four strokes behind champion Keiser, which sits at No. 1 in the rankings.
However, it was the Mariners who led the Sun Conference with five platers receiving all-conference honors: Thomas Henderson, George Langham, Thacher Neal, Lee Smith and Zayne Hilderbrand. Henderson, Langham, Neal and Smith each rank within the top 75 among NAIA golfers, while Hilderbrand has been solid on his own accord with a 74.8 stroke average per round.
This year will mark Coastal Georgia’s ninth consecutive trip to the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship. The Mariners won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, and they finished second in 2019.
Coastal Georgia is scheduled to tee off Day 1 of the national tournament at 1:30 p.m.