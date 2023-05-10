A third national title is in the Mariners’ sights as they prepare for the 71st annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship from May 16-19.

The Coastal Georgia men moved up to No. 5 in the most recent NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll, and the they have officially been selected to compete among the 29-team field at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

