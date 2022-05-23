A strong final round allowed the Coastal Georgia men to salvage a 12th-place finish at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships last week at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
The Mariners gained three spots on the leaderboard in the concluding round, shooting a 291 on the day to finish the 72-hole event at 36-over 1,172. The team shot 285 in the first round followed by scores of 297 and 299 leading into the finale.
“Team played well Round 1 and in the final Round 4; we had problems Rounds 2 and 3,” said Coastal men’s head coach Mike Cook. “Can’t win a championship with two bad rounds, but I’m happy with how we played in final round.”
Keiser University shot below 290 in each of the four rounds to win the national championship at 6-under 1,130, while second-place Dalton State finished at 1,133. Bellevue University rounded out the top 3 with a score of 1,148.
Twenty-nine teams originally made up the field at the championship, and 12 were eliminated at the end of the second round. Coastal Georgia was able to make the cut, but it couldn’t go low enough over the last two days to get back into title contention.
Senior Chip Thompson led the way for the Mariners, posting a 71 in the fourth round to shoot 9-over 293 in his final tournament and finish tied for 44th on the individual leaderboard. Classmate Jackson Lawlor, a GCAA NAIA Ping All-Region Team member, shot a 68 on Day 1 en route to a tie for 69th at 16-over 300 to cap off his career at Coastal.
“I’m proud of of our fifth-year COVID seniors Chip Thompson and Jackson Lawlor playing their final round of collegiate golf for Coastal Georgia, and (they) gave it all they had,” Cook said. “I also want to thank both men for their great careers playing for our college for five long seasons. Both were all-Americans multiple times.”
Of the returning Coastal Georgia golfers, Frederica Academy alumnus Thomas Henderson ended his freshman campaign on a high note, shooting 10-over 294 to place in a tie for 51st on the individual leaderboard. Sophomore George Langham, also a GCAA NAIA Ping All-Region Team member, finished one stroke back of his teammate at 11-over 295, which was tied for 59th overall.
Will Sharpe — a senior still with another year of eligibility — shot a 15-over 299 to finish tied for 67th individually.
Aside from 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to COVID, Coastal Georgia has now made an appearance in the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships every year since 2014, and the Mariners have made the cut at the event each season but 2017.
The program doesn’t intend on interrupting those streaks next year.
“I’m already looking forward to next season with George Langham, Thomas Henderson and Will Sharpe all having national championship experience under their belt,” Cook said. “Very proud of our only freshman and local talent Thomas Henderson and his play this week.”