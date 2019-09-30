The College of Coastal Georgia men’s golf team sits in a familiar position following the first day of play at the USCB Sandshark Fall Invitational on Monday in Tarpon Springs, Fla., atop the leaderboard.
The Mariners entered the week steady at the No. 1 spot in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll with six of 10 first-place votes and 245 total points after tying No. 5 South Carolina Beaufort in a season- opening tri-match with SCAD and winning the Thomas Invitational last week in Valdosta.
Playing its third event of the season on the Innisbook Resort’s 7,005-yard, par 71 Copperhead Course, Coastal Georgia shot a 12-over 580 over 36 holes to stake itself to an eight-stroke lead of second-place No. 4 Keiser.
A 294 in the first round had Coastal two strokes behind No. 16 Thomas, but the Mariners went on to fire off a 286 — the lowest round of any team on the day by three strokes — in over the second 18 holes to storm out in front.
Individually, Coastal Georgia is represented by two of the top three golfers with juniors Chip Thompson (-2) and Jackson Lawlor (-1) at second and third, respectively, after both shot a 2-under 69 in the second round. Keiser’s Carl Didrik M. Fosaas is in front of the pack at 5 under after shooting a 67 in the low round of the day.
Mariners sophomore Joe Tucker is tied for 18th with a 7-over 149, one shot better than fellow sophomore teammate Eli Scott, who is in a tied for 27th.
Coastal Georgia will go into the final round today just 18 holes from notching an impressive early-season victory in a 19-team field that features 11 of the top 25 teams and two others receiving votes.