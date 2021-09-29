The fourth-ranked Coastal Georgia men survived a disastrous final round to finish in a tie for second place Tuesday in the Invite at Innisbrook.
Entering into the day in sole possession of second and 18 strokes behind leader No. 2 Keiser at 4-over 572 through 36 holes, Coastal shot a 20-over 304.
Kaiser won the event at 11-under 841, and No. 5 South Carolina Beaufort made up 17 strokes over the last 18 holes to pull into a tie with Coastal Georgia.
While most of the Mariners struggled in the final round, sophomore Marcus Reynolds was not among them. He fired off a 70 on Tuesday to climb into a tie for fourth overall individually at 1-over 214 for the tournament.
Coastal freshman, and former Frederica Academy standout, Thomas Henderson began the round in a tie for third overall, and though a 79 sank his shot at his first individual win, he finished in a tie for 17th among the field of 104 golfers at 6-over 219.
Another Coastal underclassman, George Langham, tied for 26th at 9-over 222, and seniors Chip Thompson and Jackson Lawlor placed T32nd and T38th, respectively.
Although the last round was undoubtedly a disappointment for the Mariners, Coastal still beat out a number of NAIA contenders in No. 1 Point University, No. 3 Wayland Baptist, No. 6 Dalton State, No. 7 Campbellsville, No. 10 Lindsey Wilson, No. 16 Southeastern, No. 17 Truett McConnell, No. 18 Reinhardt, No. 20 Cumberland, and No. 25 Grand View, in addition to programs like Tennessee Wesleyan, SCAD Savannah and Webber International, who are receiving votes in the national poll.
Coastal Georgia will wrap up its fall schedule when it competes in the Keiser Cup at Mission Hill on Oct. 25-26.