Coastal Georgia’s George Langham poses for a photo after being named to the All-Tournament team at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships in Mesa, Ariz.

 Provided photo

The No. 5-ranked Coastal Georgia men capped off another strong season last week, finishing tied for seventh at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

The Mariners shot 25-over 1177 through four rounds in the championship. British Columbia won the NAIA title at 5-over 1157, edging out The Master’s University at 8 over. Keiser entered the final round with a five-stroke lead over British Columbia, but a 12-over final day relegated Coastal’s Sun Conference rival to third.

