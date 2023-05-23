The No. 5-ranked Coastal Georgia men capped off another strong season last week, finishing tied for seventh at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.
The Mariners shot 25-over 1177 through four rounds in the championship. British Columbia won the NAIA title at 5-over 1157, edging out The Master’s University at 8 over. Keiser entered the final round with a five-stroke lead over British Columbia, but a 12-over final day relegated Coastal’s Sun Conference rival to third.
George Langham was the low golfer for Coastal, shooting a 4-under 284 fueled by three rounds of 70 to finish fourth outright on the individual leaderboard. It was his seventh top-5 finish of the season.
“George Langham played his best golf of his collegiate career,” said Mariners men head coach Mike Cook. “He played well enough to win this. “He will go down as one of the four or five best players I’ve ever coached.”
Langham earned All-Tournament honors, and he’s since been named to the NAIA All-South Region Team and the NAIA PING All-American First Team. He’s the 33rd Mariner be named to the All-American team.
“It has been a great three years here at Coastal,” Langham said. “It was a great way to finish my career here at Coastal. Making first team All-American was a a goal of mine.”
Thacher Neal closed out his career as a Mariner by shooting 3-over 291 over 54 holes and placing in a tie for 17th. Following a 75 in the first round, Neal responded by shooting 71, 72 and 73, respectively, over the final three rounds.
“Thacher Neal was steady all week, and we needed him,” Cook said. “He will make second team All-American.”
Neal, who had the third-most par holes in the tournament, also earned recognition on the NAIA All-South Region Team.
“It was a blast coming to Coastal and getting to play golf with these guys,” Neal said. “It was a tough test for everyone, and we hung in as best as we could. They’ll be back next year.”
One of those returning Mariners will be Thomas Henderson, who tied for 24th individually at 6-over 294. The former Frederica Academy standout saved his best for the final round, shooting 72 over the final 18 holes.
“He’s got a killer instinct” Cook said. “He won’t quit.”
Will Sharpe finished the tournament at 23-over 311, and Lee Smith shot 26-over 314
“Will and Lee did not have their best stuff this week, but they never quit,” Cook said.
As a team, Coastal Georgia combined for the second-most birdies in the tournament, and a stroke average of 4.81 on par 5s. Langham was 11-under par on par 5s, which was the second-best in the field.
Coastal Georgia’s seventh-place finish at the national tournament is its second in three years. The Mariners also finished seventh in 2021 before placing 12th last season. It was the ninth straight appearance by the program at the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship, and the fifth consecutive time the team has advanced to Round 3.
“I’m already looking forward to next season, and I feel confident these young men will continue producing as we have for 13 seasons,” Cook said.