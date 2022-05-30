A trio of Coastal Georgia golfers received national recognition following a 12th-place finish for the team at the recent NAIA Men’s Golf Championships in Silvis, Ill.
Mariners senior Jackson Lawlor and sophomore Marcus Reynolds were each named to the NAIA All-American second team, and sophomore George Langham was selected to the third team. Coastal Georgia men’s head coach Mike Cook was also honored as a finalist for the NAIA Dave Williams Coach of the Year Award.
As a team, the Mariners notched two wins and seven top-3 finishes in nine events this season, and the program ranked No. 2 in the GolfWeek NAIA Coaches Poll heading into the postseason.
Lawlor capped off his Coastal career with a campaign that saw him five top-10 finishes in eight events, his best individual finish 6th at the Showdown at Legends. Reynolds completed seven events before suffering an injury in the SUN Conference Championships, placing in the top 10 twice and finishing 64th at the Invite at Innisbrook.
Both Lawlor and Reynolds also appeared on the SUN Conference first team, along with senior Chip Thompson.
Langham improved his placement over each of his first five events, peaking with a 4th-place finish at the Showdown at Legends. By the end of the season, he’d compiled four top-10 finishes, including three within the top 5.