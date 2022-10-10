The 12th-ranked Coastal Georgia men’s golf team scored a victory over SCAD Savannah 296 to 305 in a dual match stroke play competition Sunday at The Club at Savannah Harbor.
It was a bounce back of sorts for the Mariners, who finished fifth in a field full of talented programs at its Coastal Georgia Men’s and Women’s Fall Invitational at Sanctuary Cove in Waverly to open the year and found themselves in ninth enter Day 2 of the Innisbrook Invite before the event was canceled.
But the dual against SCAD Savannah saw Coastal Georgia golfers post three of the four best rounds, led by senior Will Sharpe’s 2-under 70 and closely followed by George Langham’s score of 71.
“The men played well today on a course we have never played,” said Mariners men’s head coach Mike Cook. “Will Sharpe had his best performance, shooting a 70 with five birdies. This was the first time Sharpe was in the lineup this season. George played great again with a 71. Thomas (Henderson) also was solid with a 73, although he wasn’t in the lineup this time.”
Playing as an individual, Frederica Academy graduate Henderson tied for third overall with SCAD’s low scorer Marc Groenhuysen. Pate Stansell also competed as an individual for Coastal Georgia, shooting a 10-over 82 to place 14th.
Rounding out the Mariners’ team score: Trey Fesperman finished sixth overall at 5-over 77, Zayne Hilderbrand was tied for seventh at 6-over 78, and Lee Smith placed in a tie for 10th at 8-over 80.
The next time the Coastal Georgia men take the course it will be to close out the fall portion of its schedule in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championship at Cross Creek Plantation in Seneca, S.C., from Oct. 17-18.
Following an extended break, the Mariners will return to Sanctuary Cove on Feb. 13-14 to hold the Coastal Georgia Men’s Winter Invitational.