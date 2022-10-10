The 12th-ranked Coastal Georgia men’s golf team scored a victory over SCAD Savannah 296 to 305 in a dual match stroke play competition Sunday at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

It was a bounce back of sorts for the Mariners, who finished fifth in a field full of talented programs at its Coastal Georgia Men’s and Women’s Fall Invitational at Sanctuary Cove in Waverly to open the year and found themselves in ninth enter Day 2 of the Innisbrook Invite before the event was canceled.

