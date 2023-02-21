IMG_8593

Coastal Georgia’s new mascot ‘Salty the Mariner’ was unveiled this past Saturday.

 Provided photo/Max Corcoran

There will be a new Mariner crawling around College of Coastal Georgia events in the future.

The college announced their new mascot “Salty the Mariner” during halftime of the women’s basketball game against Thomas this past Saturday at Howard Coffin Gym.

