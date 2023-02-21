There will be a new Mariner crawling around College of Coastal Georgia events in the future.
The college announced their new mascot “Salty the Mariner” during halftime of the women’s basketball game against Thomas this past Saturday at Howard Coffin Gym.
The change came after months of prep and planning by the university, and included the retirement of longtime mascot Mariner Jack earlier that morning.
Based off of the Loggerhead Sea Turtle, a common species of turtle found on the southeast coast, Salty brings a touch of the Golden Isles to Mariners’ events. Salty was met with approval and a huge round of applause from the crowd in attendance for the basketball season finale.
Several students weighed their opinions, providing mostly positive feedback.
“He’s awesome,” said Jordan Brown.
Amy Hearne agreed: “I like him.”
Though the student body wasn’t unanimously pleased with the mascot swap.
“I like him, but I like Mariner Jack better,” said Ronny Monford.