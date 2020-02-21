College of Coastal Georgia’s hoops teams wraps up the 2020 regular season today as the Mariners take on Warner University for senior night.
Coastal will honor eight seniors between the men’s and women’s teams. Those seniors are Ariel Crump, Tanisha Clarke, Lynsey Washington, Austin Dukes, Jonathan Canada, Elijah Wade, Devonta Leslie, and Jaylen Smallwood.
While this may be the final game of the year for the men’s team, the women are trying to head into The Sun Conference tournament with nine straight wins under their belts.
Coastal’s women are currently 21-6 overall and 14-3 in The Sun Conference standings. The Mariners sit in second place behind top-ranked Southeastern University, who was one of two teams to beat Coastal in conference play. The Flames were the last team to defeat the Mariners back on Jan. 25 when they won 94-47.
After starting the first portion of the season kind of sluggish, the Mariners have only lost twice and once in the conference since Jan. 6.
Mariners women’s coach Roger Hodge said that he felt like there was a lot of growth internally. He said there were, of course, improvements made on the court, but it was something else that stood out more for him.
“I think that they kind of found ways to overcome when tough things happen,” Hodge said. “The other part is they’re just a group that has gotten closer, and they do a great job of playing for each other. In addition to the physical improvements and how much better we’ve gotten from an execution standpoint, that emotional growth and chemistry have gotten a whole lot better too.”
The ladies will be taking on a well-coached Warner school that Hodge said will be ready to challenge them the entire game.
“Their coach Nikki Jessee, she’s a veteran coach that is working on a rebuilding job down there at Warner, but she’ll have them ready to play,” Hodge said. “I think that is their biggest strength— they’re well-coached, they’ll play very hard, so no question we will have to compete for 40 minutes.”
However, while the Mariners will be facing off with a well-coached team, the Royals will have to figure out how to contain four different players, who are averaging double-digit points for Coastal.
Solrun Gisladottir narrowly leads the team in scoring as she averages 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. She is a 42.1 percent shooter from the floor. Gisladottir leads the team in three-point competition shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. She also leads the team from the foul line, as she’s made 15-of-16 giving her an impressive 93.8 completion percentage.
Kaliyah Little averages 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.5 assists a game. She’s scored at least 20 points in three games this year and has 13 double-digit games. The third player to average at least 11 points a game is Washington.
Along with her 11 points a game average, she is also the leading rebounder for the team averaging 7.1 boards a game.
The senior has five double-doubles this season, two games with at least 20 points, and seven games where she scored at least 15 points.
Quira Porter rounds out the double-digit scorers as she averages 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.
The Mariners have other playmakers, but these four are always doing big things, and when a team has four players that are this consistent, Hodge said it makes it difficult for teams to prepare game plans on them.
“Our kids are a group that really don’t care who scores. They simply want to win and be successful,” Hodge said. “I think having those types of weapons and everybody understanding their role and really not caring who gets the credit makes us a lot more difficult to play against because it’s not like you can zero in on one kid. A lot of people have designed their game plans to keep Solrun from getting going, and I think that’s given some other people the opportunity to step up.”
The women are looking for their ninth straight win heading into the conference tournament. Coastal Georgia defeated the Royals 62-39 the first time these two played.
With the Mariners sitting in second place, they will have a first-round bye in the Sun Conference tournament and will play in the semifinals on Friday at Southeastern University.
While the ladies have the Sun Conference tournament to look forward to next week, the Coastal men look to finish out their season on a high note.
The game against Warner will be the Mariner’s final matchup this season after they failed to defeat Webber International on Thursday.
With the loss to Webber along with Florida Memorial losing their game on Thursday, it put Coastal Georgia in seventh place and one spot out of the tournament.
The last time Coastal and Warner faced off, the Royals won handily 93-78. Mariner men’s coach Jesse Watkins said he knows that Warner’s head coach Sean Hanrahan will have his team ready to play despite prepping for next week.
“Sean has done a tremendous job with his team. I expect them to come in and play,” Watkins said. “They’re prepping for the conference tournament, and they’re trying to make sure they are all in tune to get ready for the next week. Sean isn’t going to let his guys down, and he will have his guys well prepared.”
Two of the Mariners seniors have a chance to gel together one more time. Watkins said when these two are in sync, it’s hard to stop them on the court.
Smallwood is Coastal’s leading scorer and rebounder as he averages 17.3 points and 5.3 boards a game. Dukes is close behind him as he averages 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Jaylan Patrick averages 9.6 points, and Leslie averages 8.1 points.
Despite not making it to the Sun conference tournament, Watkins said this game was a chance to finish out strong.
“It’s been a disappointing year, but we’re preparing for this game as this is an opportunity to send these seniors out on a high note,” Watkins said. “Our guys are going to play with a lot of emotion. They want to make sure our seniors get let out the right way. Every senior wants to win their last game, and this is a good opportunity for every senior to participate and help out to win their last game.”
Tip-off for the ladies game is set for 2 p.m. with the men’s game slated to start at 4 p.m.