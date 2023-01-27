Howard Coffin Gymnasium was rocking Thursday as the Coastal Georgia Mariners men’s and women’s basketball teams each cruised to victories against Sun Conference foe Ave Maria.
Getting the night started with a bang, the Mariner women downed the Gyrenes 56-54 in a tight, back and forth contest.
It was the fourth straight win for the Coastal Georgia (5-15, 3-7) women, who were powered by a combined 38-points from Joyce Jordan and Sonia Forney — the latter of which went 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
The score was close all game long. Ave Maria (14-8, 6-4) held the largest lead of the night at six points as the teams traded five lead changes and seven ties in the contest.
The Mariners have struggled during the third quarter throughout most the season, but the team has bucked the trend during its recent win streak. Coastal kept pace with Ave Maria in the third before rallying back from a five-point deficit in the fourth.
“The third quarter is really the quarter of the game,” said women’s head coach Denise Hannah. “If you come out at halftime and you go down, you can immediately almost take yourself out of the game.”
Although the balance of the season has been difficult for the Mariners, Hannah sees a bright future on the horizon as the team moves further into conference play and beyond.
With their current hot streak, the Mariners could be setting the table for a postseason appearance in the Sun Conference tournament.
“If we keep winning, we give ourselves a greater shot to make that Top 6,” Hannah said. “That’s our goal.”
Coastal will look to extend its streak when it hosts Southeastern University at 5:30 p.m., Saturday.
“Anything is possible when you execute and play hard,” Hannah said.
The Coastal Georgia men ended their two-game skid against Ave Maria 66-61 to earn their first win at home since November, and the first against a conference foe this season.
Coming off a close heartbreaking overtime loss, the Mariners (4-15, 2-8) got a game-high 19 points off the bench from Mason McMurray, who drained four 3-pointers to sink the Gyrenes (11-10, 4-7).
Coastal led by as many five points late in the first half, but the team faltered in the final three minutes to go into the locker room trailing 31-30 at halftime.
But the Mariners didn’t hang their heads, instead returning from the break with guns blazing and quickly building a 16-point lead about halfway through the second half.
Despite a late charge from Ave Maria, Coastal held on to score their fourth win on the season.
Head coach Jesse Watkins wanted to soak it all in, taking the interview from the chair he coached from.
“It felt great,” Watkins said. “I’m happy for the guys. They did it tonight for each other.” Watkins said.
If the Mariner men are to make a run at a postseason appearance, now is the time to start stringing together wins.
“It came at a crucial time,” Watkins said. “It puts us closer and closer to making that conference tournament. We’ve go to build off this. Enjoy it.”
Coastal Georgia hosts Southeastern on Saturday, giving the Mariners the unenviable task of containing Player of the Year front-runner Riley Minix.
“They got the best player in the league coming in,” Watkins said. “He’s surrounded himself around lots of good talent.”