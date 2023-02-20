College of Coastal Georgia’s basketball teams closed out their seasons Saturday splitting their games against Thomas University.
The women (7-18, 5-11) shot down the NightHawks (1-23, 0-16) by a score of 87-65, ending their season on a high note following their elimination from conference contention last week.
Their senior core — made up of Sonia Foreny, Joyce Jordan, and Nicole Hoffman — combined for 52 points and 21 rebounds, including a double-double from Jordan (22 points, 10 rebounds).
After the game, head coach Denise Hannah reflected on the game and the season as a whole. “It was a great win…a way to send off our seniors,” she said.
When it comes to losing her seniors, Hannah knows it’s going to be “tough shoes to fill.”
Overall on the season, Hannah seems optimistic.
“We’ve been in every single game this season…we’re either ahead or very close (at halftime),” she said
Looking ahead to next season, Hannah wants her team to capitalize in the third quarter and limit turnovers.
“I think that once we put all the pieces of the puzzle together, we could be a force to reckon with in the conference.”
The Mariner men closed out their season with a tough loss to Thomas on Saturday.
The game started off close, but after a few minutes, Thomas (18-7, 11-5) pulled ahead of Coastal (6-19, 4-12). They led by nine at halftime.
The NightHawks rolled in the second half, leading by as much as 12 before Coastal shot back and took a lead of their own in the middle of the half. Seniors Kenny Brown, Anthony Duncan, Mason McMurray and Lorenzo Ferrell combined for 46 points for the Mariners, led by Brown with 17.
Despite their lead growing to as much as eight, Thomas came back and took the lead one final time, and never looked back, holding on for the 80-73 triumph.
“We had a rough one,” said Mariner men’s coach Jesse Watkins. “We’re looking to rebuild for next year.”