Coastal Georgia added a new face to its athletic department recently with the hiring of Val Every as the new director of sports information and marketing.
“We are very happy to have Val Every join the Mariner team,” said athletic director Dr. William Carlton. “She will fill a very significant role in the department and help solidify our operations and make the department stronger in so many ways.
“Since she will be providing support to all our teams, we needed to select someone not only with the necessary technical skills but also someone who has a strong personality and a great deal of energy and versatility. Val has all these traits. I am confident that she will quickly become a key contributor to our success moving forward.”
Every will become the school’s first full-time director of sports information and marketing, but she’s well-versed in the demands the position entails.
A May 2019 graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Science degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations and media studies, Every spent two years as a the school’s sports information intern. During the internship, she covered many UWSP athletic contests keeping game statistics for volleyball, basketball, and baseball, in addition to writing game summaries, press releases and student-athlete biographies.
At UWSP, Every also participated in the video operations, live statistics, announcing, social media operations along with many post-game activities, but her work in the field wasn’t limited to her experience with the school. Additionally, Every also served in internships with the Green Bay Packers football team, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Green Bay Bullfrogs baseball clubs.
In these varied roles, she researched and wrote feature stories and handled a wide variety of public relations activities.
Her position at Coastal Georgia will have her oversee the athletic department’s information operations and assist the staff in building and managing the sports marketing and branding operations.
The role will challenge Every to develop growth in student and fan participation at the Mariners’ sporting events and strengthen the relationships with the department’s sponsors and donors.
Every will make the transition from her home in Suamico, Wis., to the Golden Isles soon as she officially begins work on Monday.
“I am thrilled to be joining College of Coastal Georgia’s extremely successful athletics department,” Every said. “I intend to draw on pervious experiences and creativity to provide the highest level of coverage of Mariner athletic success. My goal is to work with the coaches, staff, athletes and fans to showcase the hard work, dedication and effort of all of our teams.
“It’s an honor to be selected for this role, and I cannot wait to begin my duties as the College of Coastal Georgia sports information director.”