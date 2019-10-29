Coastal Georgia’s men’s and women’s golf teams each made a hard charge on Day 2 of the Dave Adamonis SR Invitational in Doral, Fla., but both would fall just short.
The Mariner men failed to run down Keiser, finishing in second overall in the eight-team field. Coastal’s women began the day in fifth and finished it in a tie for fourth with SCAD-Atlanta.
The No. 1-ranked Coastal Georgia men entered the final round of the invitational trailing No. 2 Keiser by 11 strokes and they crept ever closer throughout the afternoon, but their 11-under 853 was ultimately three strokes shy of the lead.
Jackson Lawlor finished in a tie for third on the leaderboard at 8 under for the tournament after shooting a 70 on Tuesday in the second-lowest score on the Blue Monster course. Eli Scott placed seventh — his round-low 69 helping him bounce back from a 75 in the second round to finish 5 under.
One shot behind Scott was Chip Thompson, who finished in a tie for eighth at 4 under, and Joe Tucker came in a tie for 23rd at 6 over.
The Coastal Georgia women finished their tournament with a 972 stroke total, placing it behind champion Southeastern, Keiser and Palm Beach Atlantic.
Individually, Megan Ramer shot a 22-over 235 over 54 holes, good for a tie for eighth on the leaderboard. Her round of 75 on Tuesday was one stroke shy of the tournament low.
Kylee Wheeler finished the invitational tied for 14th at 239, and Lauren Bird was just a stroke behind, placing her in a tie for 16th.
Megan Thompson scored a personal low 85 in the final round and finished with a 260, which tied her for 31st on the player leaderboard.
The Dave Adamonis Sr. Invitational was the final event of the fall season for both the Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams.
Both squads will return to action in the spring with the men set to host the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational at the Brunswick Country Club on Feb. 10-11.