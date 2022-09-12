Opening the 2022-23 golf season, the No. 7 Mariners hosted its annual Fall Invitational at the Sanctuary Golf Club in Waverly.
The field featured five SUN Conference foes and seven NAIA top-25 ranked teams.
“It is a good field,” said Coastal Georgia men’s golf coach Mike Cook. “Year in and out, we are a highly ranked team, and we are expected to do well. We’re not the No. 1 team this year, but I feel like we can compete with the number one team, Keiser University. It is a good field and it gets our feet wet.”
Playing such a stellar field in an event that the school has hosted for 12 years now, Cook likes starting the season at home for many reasons.
“It gives them a chance to play at home, they get to sleep in their own beds, and we don’t have to travel,” Cook said. “We are familiar with the golf course which helps. We start the season the same every year. This is our 12th anniversary of the Fall Invitational and we host one every year in this area. All of our players get to play. We play a five-man team and count four the team. We have a few individual players playing that weren’t in the top five. They get to play also as an individual so their scores count towards the individual awards. It gives everybody a chance to compete.”
With the first tournament underway, Cook is relying on three newcomers, freshmen Pate Stansell and Lee Smith as well as sophomore Trey Fesperman. Cook liked what he saw from the three of them, as they all played important roles through the first day of golf.
In their first 18 holes, the Mariners battled their way up the leaderboard from 1-over par and in seventh position to T4 and a 1-under 287 round.
“That first round was solid,” Cook said. “We shot 1-under as a team. Solid round. George Langham, our best player, shot 69 and he birdied two of the last three holes. He finished strong. Zayne Hilderbrand shot a 1-under round, and he is playing well. Trey’s first time with the team he shot 1-over, and he held his own. The freshman hung in there as well. Having the shotgun start, some teed off from holes two, three, and four, and in their last holes, they birdied.”
Through 36 holes of play, the Mariners are 6th at 1-over par, 12 shots back of leaders Southeastern University.
Langham shot 5-under through 36 holes of play on day one. This put him T5, and four shots back of the leader.
Hilderbrand shot 1-over, Fesperman shot 2-over, and Smith shot 3-over for the 577 total through 36 holes of play.
“All in all a good start and we got to finish this round,” Cook said during day one. “We are in position and then hopefully tomorrow if we can get in position for tomorrow, we will hopefully get in contention tomorrow on the back nine.”
All 16 schools will be teeing off at 8:30 in the shotgun format with the Mariners looking to climb the leaderboard and win their first tournament of the 2022/23 season.
Coastal Georgia Women’s golf team T4 after day one
With the fall season in full swing, the Mariners hosted the 2022 Coastal GA Fall Invite on Jekyll Island with 14 schools competing in the Golden Isles.
Finishing fourth last season in the SUN Conference tournament, Coastal’s looking to improve on a season that had sophomore Kristen Crooms ranked as the 89th-rated golfer in the NAIA. Crooms received SUN-Conference All-Academic Honors as well.
Selecting the top four scorers from the five Mariners playing as non individuals, Coastal shot a 17-over 305 round.
Freshman Carlin Paulk led the team with a 2-over day, followed by Morgan Herring and Crooms each at 3-over, and Emmily Bickelmann rounding out the top four with a 9-over.
This performance landed the team in a tie for fourth place with Southeastern University Fla. and eight shots back of the Newberry College in first place.
Just like day one, day two will consist of a shotgun start at 8:30 with the schools playing 18 holes to round out the 36-hole competition.