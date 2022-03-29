The Coastal Georgia women’s golf team and Kristen Crooms earned first place victories in Deercroft Spring Break Invite
In the 36-hole tournament, the Mariner women built themselves a sizable lead after the first round with a 28-shot lead over Methodist University and Mars Hill University.
Individually, Crooms built herself a considerable lead, shooting a 4-over par (76) to go up five shots over the next closest golfer. To add to the domination on the course, the Mariners had three other golfers finish their first rounds inside the top 10 with Kelly Buker (T3), Emmily Bickelmann, and Zara Alexander (T6). Presley Smith rounded out the team by sitting 26th.
With such a large lead over the rest of the competition, the Mariners and the rest of the field struggled on the final day with the lowest team score being a 48 over 336 by Coastal and Methodist.
Crooms held on to claim victory as she shot 6 over on the second day, pushing her two-day total to 10-over 154. Crooms finished six shots better than Jalen Castle of Mars Hill University for her sixth career victory as a Mariner.
Bickelmann, Buker and Alexander all finished inside the top 20 after finishing inside the top 10 after the first 18 holes of the classic. Bickelamann finished 13th (168), Buker finished tied for 14th (169) and Alexander rounded out the top 20 with a tie for 18th (174).
After a rocky first round, Smith improved in her second round with a 9 shot turnaround to finish 31st (185) and helped the team keep a wire-to-wire victory.
The team’s next tournament will be the Southern Panthers Classic in Bessemer, Alabama on April 11-12.
No. 3 Coastal Georgia men finish third at Monument Golf Oldfield
The 54-hole event saw the Mariners battle against 11 other programs, with the team climbing and battling it out for a potential runner-up finish.
After the first 36 holes, the Mariners shot 587 (297 and 290), sitting them in third place with an 11 over par score. Coastal trailed only No. 2 South Carolina Beaufort (+11) and No. 13 Dalton State (+17).
Looking to climb up the leader board in the final 18 holes of competition, the Mariners were six shots back of Dalton State for second place. Although the players teed off on different holes on the front nine, the Mariners shot a front nine total of 193, keeping them at a consistent pace to finish third. At one point in the final round, the Mariners had a one-shot lead over Dalton State for second place but were unable to stop the momentum the Roadrunners built for the final nine holes. The team finished the final day shooting a joint best 11-over par (299), to secure third place by 18 shots over No. 8 Point University.
George Langham was Coastal’s best golfer during the 54-hole event, shooting 3-over par (219) to finish tied for fourth with Jacob Thomas from South Carolina Beaufort. Jackson Lawlor and Marcus Reynolds both shot 7-over par (223) and finished tied for 12th. Chip Thompson finished two shots behind his teammates at 9-over par (225) and Zayne Hilderbrand rounded out the five with a tied for 34th performance, shooting 17-over.
“George Langham had a fine tournament, finishing fourth,” head coach Mike Cook said after the match. “We were within three shots of USCB halfway thru round today. But we couldn’t finish.”
Coastal’s next tournament will be at the Dalton State Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face on April 4-5. This will be the last tune-up for the Mariners before they head to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for the SUN Conference Championships at the end of the month.