The College of Coastal Georgia’s men’s and women’s golf teams will each have their work cut out for them today in the final round of the respective Dave Adamonis Sr. Invitationals down in Doral, Fla.
Both Mariner teams traveled south to compete at Trump National Doral, and each finished Day 1 looking up on the leaderboard.
The Coastal Georgia men shot a 12-under 564 through 36 holes, placing them second of eight teams at 11 strokes behind leader Keiser University’s 23-under 553. Coastal Georgia’s women shot a 53-over 657, good for fifth in the seven-team field and 32 strokes back of leader Southeastern University.
Chip Thompson and Jackson Lawlor set the pace for the Mariner men, each shooting a 6-under round of 138 on the day to finish in a tie for fourth, and just three strokes behind leader Carl Fasaas of Keiser.
Eli Scott finished at 2 under for Coastal, good for a tie for 13th, and Joe Tucker sits in a tie for 25th at 2 over.
Megan Ramer and Kylee Wheeler were the lowest scoring Mariner women — both 10 strokes behind the leader in a tie for 11th at 20 over after two rounds.
Lauren Bird sits in 22nd at 24 over through 36 holes, and Megan Thompson’s 35 over has her in a tie for 30th.
The tournaments will conclude with one final round today.