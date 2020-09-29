Following a COVID-induced hiatus of nearly seven months, the Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s golf teams returned to play early this week with both squads playing 54 holes at The Invite at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Neither team of Mariners had a memorable tournament — the Coastal men finished tied for fifth in a nine-team field, and the women placed fifth out of six teams — but simply returning to the course made for a successful trip.
“It was a treat to have our first competition since we had to shutdown back in March,” said men’s coach Mike Cook. “We were excited, excited to travel.”
Women’s head coach Nichole Johns Wildes added: “It’s great being back out there. We were concerned about having a fall season at all.”
Getting back into the swing of play after a canceled spring will be difficult enough, but both Coastal Georgia golf teams are also making their returns without their respective top player from last season.
While four of the Coastal men’s top five players from a year ago return in seniors Jackson Lawlor, Chip Thompson, and Shaun Margeson and junior Joe Tucker, they’ll have to replace standout Eli Scott, a Jack Nicklaus Award finalist who transferred to the University of Georgia.
At 8-over 221 for the tournament, Lawlor was the team’s low scorer in its first event of the 2020-21 season, finishing 10th individually. Margeson shot at 12-over 225 to finish tied for 15th, Thompson tied for 19th at +13, and Tucker was 36th at +23 on the 7,015-yard, par 71 Copperhead Course.
Newcomer William Sharpe, a junior transfer who attended both Georgia Southern and Berry College, got the first crack at taking Scott’s spot in the Mariners’ starting lineup, and he filled in admirably. The two-time Savannah City Champion also finished at +13 in his first outing with Coastal Georgia.
“I felt good about taking Will,” Cook said. “He’s got some experience. He’s got a good short game. He’s a good player that keeps the ball in play.”
Kylee Wheeler was the Coastal women’s top golfer last season when she set a program record for lowest par-three single-season scoring and was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American, but she’s on track to graduate in the winter, leaving a spot vacant in the starting five.
At least through one start, it looks like the Mariners may have found its next No. 1 player in freshman Kristen Crooms.
Playing at Metter, Crooms notched three top-5 finishes at the Class 2A State Tournament in as many years, and she just missed out on beginning her college career in the same fashion, placing sixth at 8-over 237 in her first event.
“We were excited to see her join the team,” Wildes said. “I knew she would be beneficial for the team from the beginning.”
Also getting their first start for the Mariners was Kelly Buker, a sophomore from Cooper City, Fla. She shot a 274 to finish one spot ahead of teammate Autumn Brown, who hit 281 over 54 holes.
Megan Ramer (+37) and Megan Thompson (+28) are the most experienced returners in the Coastal women’s starting five.
Ramer enters the season as a junior on the cusp of a breakout after posting a pair of top-10 finishes last year. Thompson was a senior a year ago, but she was granted another year of eligibility to make up for the canceled spring.
After finally opening the season, both Mariners golf teams will have the opportunity to play at a home course next week. The Coastal Georgia men will host South Carolina Beaufort at the Jekyll Island Golf Club for 36 holes Sunday, while the women will welcome both USCB and The Citadel for a tri-match.