Four golfers are set to join a Coastal Georgia team coming off one of the best seasons in the program’s history.
Will Spivey, Hunter Holson, Joe Tucker, and Cannon Miller are set to become the newest Mariners, and each will join the team for the upcoming fall and spring seasons.
Junior Golf Scoreboard ranked Spivey No. 21 among 2019 prospect in Georgia, and he was named to the all-state first team in his senior year at Coffee to cap a prep career that saw him win six tournaments — including the 2018 Hurricane Junior Golf Tour national championship — and earn all-tournament honors 18 times total.
“He’s a good player,” said Coastal Georgia head coach Mike Cook. “He’s played against a lot of good competition in junior golf and got lots of experience from that. He’s played all over the Southeast, and I look forward to him coming in and really helping our team.”
Hailing from Chicago, Holson is another incoming freshman that attended Riverside Military in Gainesville and the Hilton Head Prep Junior Players Golf Academy.
Holson made the academic honor roll his freshmen through junior years at Riverside, ranking No. 1 in the class as a sophomore and junior. He was also named team captain as a junior and finished second at the 1A private school regionals before attending the Junior Players Golf Academy as a senior.
Up to this point in his golf career, Holson has made four top-10 finishes in Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events and two runners-up finishes in Illinois Junior Golf Association events.
“He’s got a good swing,” Cook said. “He’s a good player and a very good student. He’s going to help us.”
Tucker played one year at Central Connecticut State before the school disbanded its golf program, but he made the season count as he claimed two top-10 and three more top-20 finishes to earn a spot on the All-Northeast Conference second team.
During his prep career at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, R.I., Tucker was a four-time all-state player and finished as the runner-up twice in state championship tournaments. He also won the 2017 Palmetto Golf Championship.
“He has NCAA Division I experience. He could possibly come in and play right away,” Cook said of Tucker.
The final new recruit to join the Mariners won’t have to travel far — Miller’s a walk-on who began attending Coastal Georgia this past year.
Originally from Kansas City, Kan., Miller helped lead Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas to three consecutive state championships. He shot a 73 in the state tournament as a junior, and maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.
“I look forward to (Miller) joining the team,” Cook said. “He can help us going forward.”
Coastal’s new recruits will have big shoes to fill in replacing Mark David Johnson, who was named the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golfer of the Year after winning the individual national title at the NAIA tournament to cap his senior season.
The Mariners finished second as a team at the national tournament and they’e set to make another push for the program’s third championship this upcoming season.