The Mariners experienced a bout of dejà vu Wednesday on the softball field.
Hosting 14th-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College in the second doubleheader between the programs this season, No. 10 Coastal Georgia bounced back from a 7-5 loss in Game 1 to split the set with a 6-2 victory in Game 2.
In the first matchup of the year, the then 11th-ranked Grizzlies snapped a season-opening nine game win streak by a Mariners program receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 Poll in the early contest before CCGA rallied to score a confidence-building win in the second stanza.
Coastal Georgia (32-6, 14-4 SUN Conference) went on to win 21 of its next 25 games heading into its rematch against Georgia Gwinnett (29-15), setting the two up for yet another epic battle.
The first game would not disappoint with the Grizzlies going up 4-0 before the Mariners came back to tie it up on a two-out, two-RBI single by Kayla Rowell in the bottom of the seventh and send the contest into extra innings.
In an offensively charged game that saw the teams combine to produce 27 hits, Georgia Gwinnett scored a run on an error in the top of the first before extending the advantage on back-to-back home runs that plated three more in the third inning.
After recording just one baserunner over the first two frames, Coastal Georgia got on the board in the bottom of the third on consecutive two-out doubles by Sarah Thinger and Melani Jones. A couple innings later, Mariners starter Elizabeth McGovern helped her case with a solo home run to trim the deficit to 4-2 to lead off the bottom of the fifth, but the team wouldn’t be able to draw any closer until the seventh.
With McGovern back on the mound following a brief relief appearance from Sydney Morris, Georgia Gwinnett was stuck at four runs for four straight innings. Making just her third start of the season, the sophomore worked around a couple of two-out singles to keep Coastal within two going into the bottom of the seventh, where she would work a walk to lead off the frame.
Thinger followed with a walk of her own before Jones moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. A batter later, Rowell stepped to the plate with two outs, down two, with runners on second and third, and she tied the game with a single before being thrown out at second, sending the game into the eighth inning.
Trying to reclaim control of the game, Georgia Gwinnett loaded the bases when a runner was placed on second to open the inning before a pair of runners reached safely on two consecutive bunt singles. A base hit to left field scored the go-ahead run before the first out of the inning, but Coastal managed to avoid further damage with a strikeout and a double play
Then, in the bottom of the eighth, the Mariners scored their own free runner from second with a two-out double by MacKenzie Kagee to tie the game back at 5-5.
However, Coastal couldn’t secure the walk off as Hayley Dickerson popped out to third to end the inning and send the contest to the ninth, where Georgia Gwinnett would finally pull away. The Grizzlies pushed across two runs in the top of the inning before the Mariners secured the first out on the base paths, and CCGA was unable to tie the contest for the third consecutive inning.
Still, the rally wasn’t for naught as Coastal Georgia rode the late-game momentum into Game 2 of the doubleheader, where it took its first lead of the set in the bottom of the first.
Trailing 1-0, Thinger drew a walk to lead off the frame and advanced to second on Jones’ ensuing single. While Thinger would be erased on a double play in the next at-bat, McCall Maret worked a walk and, along with Jones, moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Cevana Wood followed with a RBI single to left center before Maret sprinted home on a wild pitch to give the Mariners a 2-1 advantage.
After giving up a solo home run to the first batter of the contest, Coastal starter Reagan Thomas settled in and held Georgia Gwinnett scoreless over the next three innings until the Grizzlies loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth.
Dickerson relieved Thomas and allowed one of the inherited runners to score on a single, but the Mariners managed to cut down the runner trying to advance to third before escaping the inning with a ground out in the following at-bat.
Both teams got runners into scoring position in the ensuing half innings, but the game remained tied at 2-2 until the bottom of the sixth when Kagee got the Coastal rally started with a leadoff walk.
Kagee would be erased on a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat with Rori Rhodes taking her spot on first, but she advanced to second on Malarie Peacock’s single to left center before scoring the go-ahead run on McGovern’s pinch-hit RBI double.
With a pair of runners in scoring position and one out, the Mariners added to their lead when Thinger plated Peacock with a single up the middle, and following a pitcher change, Jones scored McGovern and sent Thinger to third with her own RBI single to right.
A batter later, Maret gave Coastal Georgia one more insurance run on a single to left, extending the lead to four with three outs remaining. Dickerson rendered the extra runs unnecessary though, retiring Georgia Gwinnett in order in the seventh to secure the split.
Jones finished the series 5-for-7 with a run, two RBIs and a double, while Thinger went 4-for-7 with three runs, an RBI, a double and a walk. However, the series MVP for Coastal likely belongs to McGovern, who held Georgia Gwinnett to four runs, one earned, over 7.1 innings in addition to a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with three runs, two RBI, a double, a walk and the first home run of her collegiate career.
Coastal Georgia and Georgia Gwinnett have now alternated wins in each of its last 10 games dating back to the 2019-20 season.
Next up for Coastal is a three-game SUN Conference series against Webber International beginning Friday in Babson Park, Fla., in what will be the Mariners’ final road games of the regular season.
With its non-conference doubleheader against Reinhardt University canceled, Coastal Georgia will return home to close out the campaign playing host in series against Warner and St. Thomas over the final two weekends in April to decide its seeding heading into the conference tournament in May.