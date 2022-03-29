Coming off a historic weekend of runs, No. 10 Coastal Georgia’s bats fell flat in a 2-0 Game 1 loss in a pivotal SUN conference doubleheader against No. 19 Southeastern.
But in the midst of the best regular season in program history, the Mariners bounced back to win Game 2 of the set 6-5 ahead of the rubber match set for noon Wednesday at the Coastal softball field.
This past weekend, Coastal Georgia racked up 41 runs in a three-game series against Florida Memorial, tying the school’s single-game record with 16 runs in the first game before breaking the mark with 17 runs the following contest.
However, the Mariners knew runs would be more difficult to come by when the Fire rolled into town for a series between programs atop the standings in the SUN Conference.
Southeastern ace Claire Sekinger entered the contest with a scoreless streak of 28 innings, and the freshman proceeded to add to the tally with seven more spotless frames.
Sekinger held the previously red hot Mariners to just one hit — a McCall Maret single in the bottom of the third — and never let a Coastal runner so much as reach third base. One silver lining for Coastal Georgia is that the team drew five walks against the starter they’re likely to see again in the series finale.
“We knew it was going to be hard,” said Mariners head coach Mike Minick. “We didn’t think it was going to be that hard, but the good thing is, at least we saw her for seven innings today. Hopefully that will help some tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, the Fire jumped out to an early lead on a bases loaded fielder’s choice in the top of the second, before adding an insurance run on a two-out double in the seventh.
Coastal Georgia would go down quietly in the bottom of the seventh, but the Mariners have yet to drop back-to-back games this season, and they made sure to strike first in Game 2.
Sarah Thinger worked a walk to lead off the bottom of the first and stole second before advancing to third on a ground ball by Melani Jones. In the ensuing at-bat, Maret drove Thinger in on a single to left center.
The Mariners’ 1-0 lead would hold until the fourth inning when, with two on and two out, Haleigh Harrell lifted a pitch over the fence in centerfield to put the Fire on top 3-1.
But Coastal Georgia went right to work in the bottom half of the frame, quickly loading the bases on a single by Maret, a Southeastern error on a ground ball from Kayla Rowell, and a walk by MacKenzie Kagee.
Cevana Wood also drew a walk in the ensuing at-bat, pushing one run across before the game-tying run scored on Hayley Dickerson’s single. A few batters later, Dickerson would cross the plate with the go-ahead run as the result of a wild pitch by Southeastern.
Coastal added another run in the fifth when Rowell scored Jones on an RBI single, but Southeastern knotted the game up in the top of the sixth on a two-out, two-RBI single.
Still, the Mariners would not be denied.
Rori Rhodes and Malarie Peacock drew walks in the bottom half of the sixth, and following two outs, Maret loaded the bases with a walk of her own. Rowell proceeded to step to the plate and drive a pitch right back up the middle to score the game-winning run.
“That’s the way this team has been all year — they’ve only loss three games, they’re playing great,” Minick said. “Tomorrow, one of us is leaving here in first place in the SUN Conference. The other one is going to drop to second. We want it bad, so we’re going to bring it hard.”
Reagan Thomas took over for the Mariners in relief and retired the Fire in order to secure the split.
With Coastal Georgia and Southeastern both tied at 9-2 in SUN Conference play, Wednesday’s contest will decide which program will carry a lead into the final month of the regular season.
“Both teams came in tied for first in a really tough conference, the SUN Conference, and they totally shut us down the first game,” Minick said. “But we came out knowing how important the second game was, and made enough plays to win.
“They’re really good. Their centerfielder over there drove in all five runs, so we have to do a little better job on her tomorrow, but I thought we did really good.”