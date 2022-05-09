Playing the SUN Conference softball tournament at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida, the No. 16 Mariners (38-12) took the field with the hopes of retaining the Sun Conference Tournament Championship for another year.
The team’s first game squared them off against Webber International.
Before the first runs came across the board, both teams had struggled at the plate with Webber recording three hits and Coastal recording just one. It was in the top of the fifth when Webber scored the first three runs of the game on three hits.
Trailing as the higher seed, Coastal cut the deficit to one run in the bottom of the sixth. Malarie Peacock opened the inning by reaching base by way of an error. Sarah Thinger drilled a single to right field, with both runners moving into scoring position when Melani Jones laid down a sacrifice bunt. Kayla Rowell loaded the bases after the Warrior’s second fielding error of the inning, and Alyssa Haggerty pinch ran for the Mariners’ catcher.
With the bases loaded McCall Maret brought home the first run of the inning on a fielder’s choice, and Cevana Wood singled to right field to score Thinger from third for the second and final run for Coastal.
Webber International scored its fourth and final run of the game in the top of the seventh to lock down the upset win over Coastal.
Game 2
Dropping its first game of the SUN Conference tournament, Coastal needed a crucial win over Ave Maria University to stay alive.
Coming out swinging, the Mariners scored two runs in the bottom of the first. The offense loaded the bases with no outs after Thinger and Maret were hit by pitches, with Jones hitting a single to the outfield. After two quick outs, giving the Gyrenes hope of escaping the inning without any damage allowed a two-run single to MacKenzie Kagee to score Jones and Thinger.
Holding a 2-0 lead for two innings, the Mariners allowed the Gyrenes to tie the game after consecutive one-run innings.
With the game tied going into the bottom of the seventh, Coastal pulled out the grueling win. Maret led off the inning with a double to left-center, putting the winning run in scoring position. A passed ball later moved Maret 60 feet from home. After Rowell popped up to the shortstop, Wood stepped up to the plate a delivered a walk-off single to the outfield. The Mariners survived with a 3-2 win and a matchup with the No. 1 seed Southeastern Fire.
Game 3
Taking two of three against the Fire during the regular season, the Mariners failed to complete late-game heroics for the second consecutive game.
Southeastern broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fourth when they put runners on the corners with no outs. Alex Hilton drove in the first run of the game when she singled to left field. Coastal’s defense stood strong, getting out of the inning with only one run allowed.
In the top of the sixth, Coastal had a chance to score its first run of the game after Kagee led the inning off with a double to the outfield wall. With a sacrifice bunt and a walk to Wood, the Mariners had runners on the corners with one out. Rori Rhodes grounded into a double play, leaving the Mariners still trailing 1-0.
Lighting a fire underneath themselves, Southeastern put three runs across the board in the bottom half of the inning. Starting the inning off with a bunt single, Riley Sanders stole second and made her way to third on a Jamie Mead single. Mead would also steal second to put runners in scoring positions with two outs for Katie Atkins. Atkins doubled to left field, scoring both runners to push the team’s lead to 3-0. Tacking on one more run in the inning, Erica Stahl scored the pinch-running Reagan Griffis from second base.
Down to their final three outs and trailing 4-0, Coastal wouldn’t go away quietly.
With one out Hayley Dickerson singled to the outfield before Thinger eared herself a walk to put runners on first and second for Melanie Jones. Jones hit a hard ground ball to short, allowing her teammates to move 60 feet. Down to their final out of the game, Maret delivered the first run for the Mariners on a single to left field, scoring Dickerson. With runners on the corners, Kagee singled to the outfield, Thinger scored to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Going down swinging, the Mariners Sun Conference Tournament ended at the hands of the regular season champions. Now, the Mariners await their fate today for the NAIA Softball selection show.