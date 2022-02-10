Coastal Georgia softball completed its first sweep of the season with dominating performance over Truett-McConnell College on Wednesday.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Mariners (3-0) broke their way onto the scoreboard with a four-run third inning. In the bottom half of the third, reigning SUN Freshman of the Year Bryce Peacock hit a triple to bring home teammate Julianna Bellflower from third.
Peacock scored on the next at-bat with Melani Jones slapping a single into the outfield. After loading the bases with two outs, Rori Rhodes stepped up to the plate and delivered the final two runs that took the full momentum for the Mariners.
The Bears (0-2) responded instantly with a two-run fourth inning to cut the deficit in half, while roughing up pitcher Hayley Dickerson in the process.
“This is a really good team, and they were receiving votes like we were,” said Coastal head coach Mike Minick. “They had beaten us the last three times we played them, and we came out and played really good today. Our pitching was good, we hit the ball like we are supposed to.”
The Mariners recovered to score three more runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Coastal did all of its damage with two outs in the inning, working counts and reaching base however possible. With runners on second and third, McCall Maret hit a double, bringing in both runners. Maret would score on a single by Kayla Rowell to put the team up 7-3 going into the fifth.
Both teams would score one run in the fifth inning, with Dickerson finishing the inning to wrap up her day in the circle. Dickerson gave up two earned runs, four hits, one walk and struck out three batters.
In the 8-3 win, the Mariners had three players finish the first game with multi-hit performances.
“You always want to win every game but we really emphasized winning that first game, so we are playing for a sweep and not playing to not get swept,” Minick said. “We really play for runs and when we get somebody on, we usually bunt them over to second and then go from there. Just play for a couple of runs and see if that holds up. If it doesn’t, hit some more.”
Coastal Georgia 9
Truett-McConnell 1
With the result of Game 1 in the bag, the two teams rested for roughly half an hour before starting Game 2 of the doubleheader.
After dominating the plate in Game 1, Bryce Peacock continued her dominance in the circle.
Peacock took a no-hitter into the top of the fifth inning until Truett-McConnell produced two hits with one run crossing the plate.
Regardless, the Mariners commanded the game from the bottom half of the first all the way to the run rule in the fifth.
Coastal started the game with three runs in the first inning, while stealing second base three times in the half inning. Rowell did most of the damage with her two RBI single to push the Mariners lead to 3-0.
Neither team would score in the second or third innings, with Peacock only allowing two Bears batters to reach first base by walking them.
In the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Mariners bats came to life yet again, scoring six runs on seven hits. MacKenzie Kagee started the inning off with a single and would score on the next at-bat by Taylor Morgan. Morgan reached third after a throwing error by the pitcher on the bunt attempt brought Kagee in to score on the wild sequence.
Morgan stood on third base waiting to become the second runner, and after two Mariners recorded outs and Jones reached on balls, Maret singled to drive in the anxious Morgan and moved Jones to third base. After stealing second base for the sixth time in four innings and runners on second and third, Rowell stepped up to the plate and delivered another two RBI single with two outs.
Coastal would tack on two more runs thanks to a single to center field by Cevana Wood to finish the six-run inning.
The Bears scored one run in the fifth inning off of Peacock, but the sophomore finished her day on the mound by striking out four batters and allowing nothing until the top half of the fifth.
Rowell finished the doubleheader by catching both games and driving in five RBIs against Truett- McConnell.
“She’s from Brunswick, so it’s great to have a local kid who played at Brunswick High,” Minick said. “She’s just tough, she caught both games. She’s a really good hitter and one of the strongest kids we have ever coached. She will do that a lot this year if she continues the approach she has right now.”
Coastal Georgia resumes play Saturday when it hosts University of Pikeville for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.