Coastal Georgia softball continued its hot start to the season Thursday, sweeping Columbia International University 9-1, 6-4.
Before the team hits the road for the first time in the coming week, the Mariners hosted the Rams for a doubleheader.
In the first game between the two schools, Columbia International scored the first run of the game on a double by Hallie Miller, allowing Kaitlynn Creel to score from third.
That would be the only damage the Rams would do on Hayley Dickerson.
Coastal responded with four runs on four hits and an error in the bottom half of the inning. The Mariners were able to work Cissy Doolittle in the three innings she pitched.
The Mariners added another three runs in the second inning to increase their lead and dictate the rest of the way. With two outs and a runner on first, Melani Jones hit her second home run of the season to put the first two runs of the inning on the board. The third run of the inning would come from McCall Maret after hitting a double and scoring on the next at-bat by a throwing error on the third baseman.
Jones continued her hot spell from the plate, hitting a double to open the bottom of the fourth. Maret would drive her home with a double of her own, knocking Doolittle out of the game in the process. Coastal would add one more run in the inning with MacKenzie Kagee driving in Maret with a single.
Columbia International had the top half of the inning to score or have the mercy rule come into play. After Coastal’s head coach Mike Minick made substitutions to give some players a chance to get warm for the second game, Sydney Morris took the mound to close out the final frame of the game. Morris forced two fly-outs and a ground out to end the game and give the team the 9-1 win.
Dickerson (3-0) allowed one run on two hits, striking out four batters in game number one.
Coastal Georgia 6
Columbia Inter. 4
As the Mariners looked for the sweep and trying to stay unbeaten thus far, Minick turned to Bryce Peacock.
Peacock started dealing from the first pitch, forcing two quick outs before allowing back to back hits resulting in the first run of the game again by the Rams.
Just like the first game, the Mariners responded with three runs in the bottom half of the first. After an opening walk to Sarah Thinger, Peacock hit a double to have runners on second and third for Jones and her power bat. Jones singled, driving in both runners and advancing to second in the process. After recording two outs, Jones would find her way to get the third run of the inning on a single by Kagee.
After allowing one run, Peacock would deliver over the next three innings striking out four batters and forcing two foul outs.
The Mariners would score one run in the second, third and fourth innings. Kayla Rowell homered in the third inning to become the second player to record a home run in the doubleheader.
As Coastal led 5-1 heading into the fifth inning and putting Reagan Thomas in to pitch the rest of the way, Columbia’s Kendall Parker homered to give some life for the Rams side. Thomas would quickly shake things off and strike out the side to shut down any hope of a rally in the fifth inning.
The offense would retaliate by scoring a run on two hits in the fifth to push their lead to 6-2.
In the sixth inning, the Rams would rally two runs off a home run by Haylee Wilkerson to cut the Mariners lead to 6-4. Just like in the fifth inning, Thomas responded by striking out the side.
Peacock earned the win in the second game after allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight.
Thomas in relief, allowed three runs on two hits and struck out six batters.
Coastal would hold onto the 6-4 lead and come away unbeaten in the first stretch of games played at home. Now, the team will travel to face Brewton-Parker and No. 11 Georgia Gwinnett College in consecutive days.