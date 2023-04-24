Coastal Georgia pushed a spot up the leaderboard in the second round of the Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship on Monday in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Starting Day 2 of the conference tournament in third place, No. 8 Coastal shot 7-over 291 to move past No. 11 Southeastern into sole possession of second at 13-over 581 through 36 holes. No. 1 Keiser still sits atop the field at 9-over 577.
St. Thomas, which is receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, and Webber International are tied for fourth at 21 over, while Ave Maria and SCAD Savannah round out the scores at 36 over and 39 over, respectively.
Junior George Langham leads Coastal Georgia with a score of 1-under 141, which places him third overall on the individual leaderboard behind a two-way tie for first between Southeastern’s Matthew Soucinek and Jakob Stavang Stubhaug of Keiser at 4 under.
Mariners Thacher Neal and William Sharpe both pulled into a tie with one another for seventh place at 2 over. Former Frederica Academy standout Thomas Henderson rounded out the Coastal Georgia scoring at 13 over, placing him 28th individually, and Lee Smith is just a stroke behind.
Coastal Georgia will have one last shot at overtaking Keiser to capture its second Sun Conference Championship in three years when the final round tees off Tuesday.