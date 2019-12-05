Coastal Georgia’s men and women took on Johnson and Wales University on Thursday, and neither team could find ways to pull out a victory in Miami.
The women’s team fought hard and gave the Wildcats everything they had, and it wasn’t quite enough as the Mariners fell 78-72.
While they went back and forth, Johnson and Wales didn’t turn the ball over as much and out-rebounded the Mariners. However, the Wildcats had to fight hard to get the win.
At halftime, Coastal Georgia led by 13 points, but that wouldn’t last long as the Wildcats chipped away slowly at that lead until they tied it up with 4:57 to go in the third period.
After Johnson and Wales tied it up, the Mariners had to fight to keep up and erase the deficit the Wildcats created.
Despite not being able to hold onto the lead, Coastal Georgia never gave up and played hard until the end.
Both teams matched up well together. Coastal shot 44.3 from the floor while Johnson and Wales shot 45.9 percent. The long ball for the Mariners struggled Thursday night, making 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. Coastal Georgia did better than Johnson and Wale from the foul like as the Mariners made 19-of-31 completing 61.3 percent. The Wildcats made 19-of-33 completing 57.6 percent.
Coastal Georgia had four girls with double-digit points.
Leading the way for the Mariners was Lynsey Washington, who recorded her second double-double of the year. She scored 19 points and had ten boards on the night.
Quira Porter was close behind her as she tallied 17 points. She made 6-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-10 from the foul line. Romny Felts collected 13 points, and Ariel Crump scored a career-high 11 points. Porter and Crump added five boards to the stat sheet as well.
Shykim Gillion was the leading scorer for Johnson and Wales as she collected 23 points.
Despite having four girls score in double-digits, it wasn’t enough for the Mariners. The Wildcats out-rebounded them 42 to 36. However, it was Johnson and Whales who took advantage of those boards scoring 19-second chance points. Both teams also coughed it up 19 times apiece.
The Mariners ran out of time against the Wildcats, who improve to 6-0 on the season. As for Coastal, the record goes to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in Sun Conference play.
As for the Coastal Georgia men, they were able to outlast the Wildcats 71-65 for a much-needed win.
It wasn’t a pretty win for the Mariners as they let the Wildcats hang around far too long.
Neither team could hold onto the ball with a combined 35 turnovers. Coastal shot better from the floor overall, but the Wildcats didn’t go down easy.
The Mariners completed 41 percent from the floor, while Johnson and Wales completed 40.3 percent.
Both squads made 25 shots apiece. What edged out Coastal was their ability to draw fouls and get to the line. The Mariners made 16-of-27 from the foul line completing 59.3 percent. As for Johnson and Whales, the Wildcats made 6-of-8.
Coastal was able to stay disciplined and keep the other team from getting easy looks at the basket. However, neither team did a good job with shot selection. Much like the girls, the men’s team struggled from the arc.
The Mariners made 5-of-19 compared to the Wildcats 9-of-25 from the three-point line.
Coastal did out-rebound the Wildcats 44 to 37 with 15 offensive and 29 defensive boards.
Where the Mariners had the most success was down low. Coastal scored 34 points in the paint and 12 off fast breaks. As a team, they had 10-second chance points, and 10 points come from the bench.
Coastal had three players in double-digits against Johnson and Whales.
Leading the way for the Mariners was Austin Dukes, who scored 19 points. He made 6-of-15 shots from the floor, collected seven rebounds, and three assists.
Closely behind him was Elijah Wade with 18 points and Jaylen Smallwood with 17.
Wade made 7-of-9 shots from the floor and collected six boards as well.
Coastal held onto the lead for most of the game, but those turnovers kept the Wildcats in the game.
The Mariners record moves to 6-7 overall and 1-3 in Sun Conference play. Both the ladies and men’s next game will be on the road as they head to Keiser University on Saturday. Tip-off for the ladies is at 2 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.