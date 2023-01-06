College of Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams took to the court Thursday to host a pair of contests against the Warriors of Webber International.
The women kicked off the night in a game that ultimately saw Coastal Georgia falter down the stretch of the fourth quarter of a 84-67 SUN Conference loss.
Senior guard Sonia Forney, who leads the Mariners with an average of 18.1 points per game, scored 24 points against the Warriors — just four shy of tying her career best.
After going back and forth for three and a half quarters, Webber began to pull away late in the fourth, securing their first victory in conference play off the strength of a game-high 26-point effort from sophomore guard Jaida Burgess.
The Webber women (4-11, 1-4) head back to Babson Park to host Thomas University on Saturday while Coastal (1-13, 0-6) travel to Lake Wales, Florida, to try and score their first conference victory of the season against the Warner Royals.
The Webber International men (11-5, 4-2) turned the tides in the second half to hand Coastal Georgia (2-11, 0-6) an 89-82 loss at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Despite being heavy underdogs, the Mariners bursted out of the gate on a 10-0 run highlighted by an emphatic slam dunk by Anthony Duncan.
The Warriors finally got on the board, but they trailed 15-2 at the first timeout of the contest.
It turned out to be a good one.
Once play resumed, the momentum slowed for Coastal Georgia and Webber began to eat into the lead, ultimately tying the game before Kenny Brown hit a buzzer-beater to send the Mariners into the locker room with a two-point lead.
The early goings of the second half was a defensive battle between the programs, but Webber eventually took the lead and never looked back. Powered by 30 points from Eddie Davis, the Warriors jumped out to an 11-point lead late in the fourth and rode the momentum the rest of the way.
“We had a couple of young kids show up and play hard,” Coastal men’s head coach Jesse Watkins said, making note of freshman guard Antonio Muller who notched nine points, three rebounds, and three assists in his second career start.
Despite the close loss, Watkins believes the Mariners have found a “spark,” and now they just need to focus on closing out games.
Looking ahead to Saturday’s contest against Warner, Watkins seems hopeful to have the services of Anthony Duncan, who left the game late in the second half after a hard fall.
Watkins added that he “want(s) [his] guys to keep fighting; something’s gonna fall for [them] sooner or later.”