College of Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams took to the court Thursday to host a pair of contests against the Warriors of Webber International.

The women kicked off the night in a game that ultimately saw Coastal Georgia falter down the stretch of the fourth quarter of a 84-67 SUN Conference loss.

More from this section

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.