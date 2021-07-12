Nominations have been made; now Coastal Georgia will have to select who best exemplifies the athletic departments values — most easily expressed by the acronym SAILS — as the Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
Each head coach nominates one athlete per team who they believe exhibits Scholarship, Athleticism, Integrity, Leadership and Sportsmanship.
According to S.A.I.L.S. criteria, student-athletes are committed to academic success, display athletic excellence on the playing field, demonstrate honesty and responsibility, exhibit selfless service to teammates and outstanding sportsmanship in competition.
From the Coastal Georgia men’s tennis team, that student-athlete is Arthur Figuiere, a business finance major with a 3.79 GPA. Figuiere served as the Mariners’ No. 1 in both singles and doubles this past season, taking on the challenge as team captain, and finishing the campaign 4-2 solo and 5-1 in doubles, earning him first-team All-Sun Conference honors in addition to NAIA Academic All-American and ITA Academic All-American selections.
A major contributor to the Mariners Club, Figuiere hosted a tournament fundraiser at a country club in New York that earned $1,500 for the program. He went on to display his sportsmanship during the season.
“When we lost our match against Ave Maria, Arthur took the time to congratulate a former teammate from Bluefield College who had also transferred into the Sun Conference,” said Coastal tennis coach Zack Rogers. “On top of that, he showed up to help run the Sun Conference Tournament that we hosted but did not compete in, and supported the other student-athletes of participating teams.”
Also competing for Male Student-Athlete of the Year is Kenny Brown, an exercise science major with a 3.85 GPA who earned an associates degree and graduated Suma Cum Laude before arriving at Coastal Georgia.
The leading scorer for the Mariners’ men’s basketball team this past season, Brown averaged 15.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, and scored a career-high 32 points in the second game of the campaign despite maintaining a full academic load in his two semesters at the school.
“Kenny Brown has shown the real meaning behind S.A.I.L.S.,” said CCGA men’s basketball coach Jesse Watkins, “He represents the college and his family in a truly dignified way. He will be a very successful student-athlete here and will graduate from Coastal Georgia with honors.”
Business major Shaun Margeson rounds out the male nominees as a member of the men’s golf team. Margeson compiled a 3.13 GPA and recorded a career low stroke average of 75.41 over 10 events this season.
He was also responsible for the final birdie that won the Coastal Georgia men’s golf team its first conference championship. Head coach Mike Cook said Margeson was the person to rally his teammates to discuss strategy before competition.
“Shaun showed the highest integrity and honesty during his four years as a Coastal Georgia Mariner,” said Cook.
Kristen Crooms earned the nomination from the women’s golf team following a freshman year that saw her compile a 3.78 GPA as an exercise science major while winning five of her first 10 collegiate events and earning first-team TSC honors.
Regarded as a trustworthy student-athlete, Crooms volunteered to work the Jones Cup and the RSM Classic.
“Her teammates can trust her on and off the course,” said women’s golf coach Nicole Johns. “She is willing to step in and be the first to volunteer to help whether it is just unloading the cooler, picking up all the practice aids, or volunteering for a tournament.”
Competition is stiff though.
Marianela Landi received the women’s tennis nomination following a season that saw the senior play No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA as a mathematics and economics major.
The NAIA Academic All-American doubles as a tutor at the Attic, supporting fellow students in their academic progress. As a co-captain of the team this year, Landi exemplified the sportsmanship and respect for the game required of the sport.
Bryce Peacock earned the nod from the softball team as an early childhood education major with a 3.92 GPA and a massive impact on a TSC Tournament champion. Peacock was named the Sun Conference Freshman of the Year and an NFCA All-American after leading the Mariners with a .394 batting average, 41 runs, and 92 total bases in addition to a 3.23 ERA and a 6-2 record as a starter.
Peacock leads by example and demonstrates leadership by being a role model to the other athletes.
“Bryce is constantly supportive of all teams no matter the outcome. She always has a positive attitude,” said softball head coach Mike Minick.
Also in her first year at Coastal Georgia, volleyball nominee Giovana Larregui Lopez maintained a 3.0 GPA as a general business major while earning first-team All-Conference honors.
A committed member of the team that is often the first to practice and the last to leave, Larregui Lopez led the TSC with 4.67 kills per set and 5.17 points per set and was voted team MVP.
“She has adjusted to so many things from her former school, and I really am very impressed in the way she handled adversity, pressure, and how to perform every night,” said volleyball coach Israel Delgado. “She is a special young woman and I know she will continue getting better on and off the court.”
The final nominee is Solrun Gisladottir of the Mariners’ women’s basketball team. Gisladottir is a business administration major with a 3.37 GPA and numerous program records.
Gisladottir owns practically every major 3-point record for Coastal Georgia including both total makes (318) and percentage (.398). Both marks rank second and fourth, respectively, in The Sun Conference history.
A captain this past season, Gisladottir demonstrated effort and selflessness as a liaison between the team and coaches.
“There has not been an instance where I have not felt that Solrun Gisladottir had not been a person of outstanding integrity,” said women’s basketball coach Roger Hodge. “She is honest, hardworking, considerate, and pleasant in every environment on and off the court. Solrun has been a great teammate and always willing to help others.
From a coaching standpoint, Solrun has gone above and beyond what has been asked of her. She is as good of a person as she is a player that is the highest praise I can imagine to describe her character.”
Coastal Georgia will announce its Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year later this week.