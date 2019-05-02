The Mariners received an early reminder that they wouldn’t be able to rest on the laurels of its regular-season crown Thursday at The Sun Conference Softball Tournament.
Coastal Georgia entered tournament play as the top seed after going 16-8 against the conference in during the season, but fresh off a victory over Keiser in the first game of the day, fourth-seeded Webber International pulled off a 3-0 upset.
Coastal managed seven hits, including a pair of sixth-inning singles that gave the team runners on first and third with one out while trailing 1-0, but two straight ground balls ended the rally.
Pushing runs across has been the Mariners’ biggest weakness this season, despite a .432 slugging percent and an .361 on-base percent that ranks third and fourth in The Sun Conference, respectively.
Coastal leads the league in home runs with 23 — eight more than second-place Keiser — thanks to Paige Alt (nine homers) and Kylie Young (seven), who are first and third respectively among the conference’s home run leaders.
But aside from their propensity for the long ball, the Mariners have been rather pedestrian in scoring runs at 4.22 per game, a figure that’d rank them fourth-worst among the nine teams in the conference.
Although strikeouts have sapped the effectiveness at times this season as the team has whiffed more often than all but one team in The Sun Conference, striking out in 14 percent of its at-bats, it was Coastal Georgia’s inability to manufacture runs with small ball that cost it in its tournament opener.
The Mariners stranded runners in scoring position in the third, fourth, and sixth innings as the bottom four hitters in their lineup finished a combined 1-for-12.
Despite the power outage, Coastal’s pitching made sure the team still had a chance down to its final out, as its done all season long. The Mariners’ finished the regular season tied with USC Beaufort with a league-best ERA of 2.24 over 296.1 innings.
Alt got the start and held Webber to just one unearned run over the first six innings. Though she didn’t have her best control, which resulted in five walks, Alt put together a gritty performance in the circle a day after being voted The Sun Conference Player of the Year.
Webber International scored its first run on a fielding error, but that would be it until there were two down in the top of the seventh. By that time, Alt had issued two walks before being relieved by Ansley Bowen, who recorded the second out of the frame on a fielder’s choice.
But Bowen hit the next Warrior to step to the plate and loaded the bases for the ensuing batter, which laced a single into centerfield to score both inherited runners and give Webber some insurance.
Coastal Georgia was unable to build upon Mary Waldron’s two-out single as it dropped the game and fell into a win-or-go-home contest against Thomas University today at 9 a.m.
If Coastal beats Thomas, it’ll compete against the winner of Keiser/Warner at 4:30 p.m. Another victory would send the Mariners to the conference semifinals at 7 p.m.
AWARDS AND HONORS
The Mariners began tournament play Thursday fresh off an evening full of superlatives for the softball team.
Coastal Georgia had four players — Alt, Young, Waldron, and Bowen — placed on the all-conference team in addition to head coach Mike Minick’s Coach of the Year award.
Along with Alt’s Player of the Year award, she was named to the conference’s first team with Young and Waldron. Bowen was a second-team honoree.
The Mariners also saw Maure Grace Dickens, KailiAnn Sadeski, and Kensey Solomon join Alt and Bowen on the league’s All-Academic team.
"This was a great night for our program," Minick said in a statement following the awards banquet. "We were recognized for academics, great play on the field and had the conference player of the year. The players worked so hard this year and believed in themselves and it paid off."