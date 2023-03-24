The Mariners continued to roll Wednesday, hosting their second doubleheader in a 10-game home stand.

Backed by impressive pitching and explosive bats, No. 24 Coastal Georgia (17-5) remained undefeated at home by polishing off a season sweep of NCAA Division II Savannah State (5-12) by scores of 9-1 and 17-5.

More from this section

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

Residents of a local assisted living center were treated last week to an afternoon of bingo games and culinary delicacies during the first Spring Fling Bingo event hosted by Golden Isles College and Career Academy students.