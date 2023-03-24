The Mariners continued to roll Wednesday, hosting their second doubleheader in a 10-game home stand.
Backed by impressive pitching and explosive bats, No. 24 Coastal Georgia (17-5) remained undefeated at home by polishing off a season sweep of NCAA Division II Savannah State (5-12) by scores of 9-1 and 17-5.
A four-run first inning in Game 1 highlighted by Bryce Peacock’s first home run of the season got the Mariners off to a hot start offensively, and starter Anna Feil did her job on the mound, allowing just one hit over three innings in the mercy-shortened victory.
The Tigers’ lone run of the opening contest was scored in the top of the third when the lead off batter singled, moved to third on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice.
But by that point, Coastal had built a 6-0 lead. In addition to Bryce Peacock’s two-run homer, Kayla Rowell drove home a run on an RBI single, and Malarie Peacock followed with her own RBI base hit to cap off the first inning.
The Mariners added to the lead in the second when Melanie Jones and MacKenzie Kagee each tallied back-to-back RBI doubles.
Julianna Bellflower pushed the lead by to six runs with an RBI ground out in the bottom of the fourth, and McCall Maret capped the scoring off with a two-run single in the sixth.
Bryce Peacock and Elizabeth McGovern pitched in relief for the Mariners, combining for three shoutout innings without allowing a hit.
However, Savannah State would flip the script to open Game 2, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind a home run from Kaytrie-Ana Bradshaw and an error sandwiched between a couple of doubles.
Coastal Georgia made sure to snuff out any forward momentum with a big inning of its own.
Aniston Johnson capped off a six-run bottom of the first with a three-run home run — which would be one of three by the Mariners in the contest.
The following inning, Kagee deposited a three-run shot over the fence in left to push the advantage to 9-3. Maret was also credited with a home run in the ensuing at-bat, albeit a much shorter one that required her to sprint the bases to score on an inside-the-park home run.
Still, Savannah State wouldn’t go down without a fight, tacking on two more runs in the third to draw back to within 10-5 with three innings to play.
But Coastal would not be denied its fifth straight win.
Rowell tallied up her fourth home run of the season, on another three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to eight, and the inning was still just getting started.
The Mariners tacked on four more runs to bring the score to 17-5, and the defense shut the Tigers down in the top of the fifth to trigger the mercy rule and finish off the season sweep.
“We played good…in previous years they’ve given us trouble,” said Coastal head coach Mike Minick.
Johnson recorded three home runs, 10 RBIs and six runs scored in four games against Savannah State this season. Kagee tallied two home runs and eight RBIs, and Rowell notched nine RBIs against the Tigers.
Coastal Georgia had won 14 of its last 15 games when Warner University traveled to town for a SUN Conference series beginning Friday. The final contest of the three-game set is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
“Warner’s got one of the best pitchers in the conference; it should be like one of those playoff type games,” Minick said.