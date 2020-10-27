Coastal Georgia’s women’s golf team pulled away from the middle of the pack on Day 2 of its annual fall invitational to finish in third behind Milligan University and Southeastern on Tuesday at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
The Mariners found themselves just two strokes up on fourth-place Brenau, and four strokes up on Truett McConnell in fifth, at the completion of the first 18 holes after shooting a 28 over 316. They regrouped to fire off an 18 over 306 in the second round to create 16 strokes of separation between themselves and fourth place by the end of the tournament.
“We really came together as a team and played a lot better,” said Coastal Georgia head women’s coach Nicole Wildes-Johns. “Kristen (Crooms) and Megan (Ramer) both with low rounds — that really, really helped our team average, and then Megan (Thompson) coming in as well.
“Our plan was to come in and try to shave two to three shots a person, it was at least kind of our goal, and we did that plus some.”
Coastal’s second-round 306 was just five strokes behind the score of first-place Milligan, which edged Southeastern by two strokes after entering the round two strokes back.
The freshman Crooms and senior Ramer each shot a 73 in Round 2 — five strokes better than each’s first round — to finish in a tie for 7th on the individual leaderboard at 7 over. For Crooms, it marked the fourth straight event she’s finished at least tied for low scorer among her teammates to begin her Mariner career.
“Kristen has been a big influence on our team,” Johns said. “She’s been working really hard on her swing, and working on fine-tuning things. She’s just a great aspect to our team. She has a great personality, we all loves Kristen.
“She just came in and fit perfect with our team. Especially as a freshman to come in and take the lead like that, she just fits in perfect.”
Senior Megan Thompson finished just behind her teammates at 8 over, while senior Keista Elder and freshman Emma Day rounded out the Mariners’ starting five at 26 over (33rd) and 31 over (t36th) respectively.
Playing near home also allowed Coastal Georgia to enter five golfers as individuals: junior Autumn Brown (+18; t19th), senior Kinsley Dowling (+19; 35th), junior Zara Alexander (+31; t36th), sophomore Kelly Buker (+39; t40th), and junior Presley Smith (+42; t42nd).
“We really wanted to do the best that we could coming in since this is our last fall event, and I really wanted them to go out with that confidence that we could shoot low, we could do this,” Johns said. “Now let’s build on that, let’s have a good start in spring here soon.”
The Coastal Georgia men made a late charge at its annual fall invitational, shooting a round-low 278 on Tuesday at Sea Palms to finish second at 4-over 856 for the tournament. The Coastal B team was sixth.
“It all came together today,” said Coastal head men’s coach Mike Cook. “The A team had by far their best round of the season and the best round of the year going back to last spring’s play.”
The eighth-ranked Mariners entered the day in third place behind No. 1 Point University, which won the invitational at 12 under, and No. 12 South Carolina Beaufort, but a strong finish from senior Jackson Lawlor and the rest of the team helped Coastal creep up a spot over the final 18 holes. USCB came in third at 16 over, and No. 18 Southeastern was fourth at +48.
Individually, Lawlor improved from eighth into a tie for second by firing off a tournament-low 66 in Round 3 to finish at 6 under — three strokes back of Point’s Cole Stevens in first place. Fellow Peachtree City native George Langham landed in a tie for fourth at 1 under in just his second event as a Mariner.
A second-round 75 sank Chip Thompson’s otherwise solid performance, as the senior shot a 69 and 71 in the first and third rounds respectively for seventh place at 2 over.
Coastal freshmen Marcus Reynolds and Zayne Hilderbrand each finished in a tied for 12th at 7 over, while juniors Will Sharpe and Joe Tucker both tied at 10 over, good for 17th place. Sophomore Hunter Holson finished in a tie for 29th at 15 over, and Shaun Margeson rounded out the Coastal golfers at 25 over.