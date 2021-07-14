Less than a month away from first scrimmages of the football season, Brunswick High and Glynn Academy will enjoy some friendly competition at North Glynn Recreation Complex.
The Pirates are hosting their first Gold Coast 7-on-7 Championship and Big Man Challenge, which will bring eight programs together to compete for the passing league crown.
In addition to Brunswick and Glynn, Bacon County, Johnson Savannah, Lanier County, McIntosh County Academy, Wayne County and Windsor Forest are among the teams fighting for the competition’s inaugural crown.
Competition is set to kickoff at 9 a.m., beginning with 7-on-7 pool play. Later on in the morning, the big man challenge will pit teams of five to 10 linemen against one another in a variety of events, including the farmers run, sled push, tire flip, five-man sled relay and more.
Bracket play in the 7-on-7 competition will be held in the afternoon, and promises to provide fireworks with some exciting talent going head to head.
Brunswick’s duo of standout running backs Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons can both make plays in the passing game, and Jayden Drayton will likely lineup at quarterback, receiver and defensive back throughout the day. Glynn Academy has a pair of twin towers lining up on the outside in 6-foot-5 Tyson Rooks and 6-4 David Prince for quarterback Tyler Devlin, who may also see snaps at safety.
Johnson defensive back Ted Hurst is rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals ahead of the season, and Lanier County running back Jaylon Calhoun and receiver/defensive back Kish Wright have began to pick up some college interest at various camps this summer.
McIntosh County Academy’s Quan Proctor and JaReese Campbell earned all-region nods for their two-way roles last season, and Windsor Forest running back Mike Cabellero was named the Region 3-3A Offensive Player of the Year.
Although Division I athletics is in the midst of a recruiting dead period, a handful of Division II, Division III and NAIA teams have already committed to attending the event.
The Gold Coast 7-on-7 Championship will be one of the last times the competing programs lineup against an different team with the fall season barreling ever closer.
Glynn Academy hosts Wayne County for a scrimmage at Glynn County Stadium on Aug. 6 before hitting the road for another exhibition against Bainbridge on Aug. 13. Due to GHSA rules, because Brunswick played a spring game, it will get just one scrimmage — an Aug. 13 home contest against Ware County.
Both programs will officially open the regular season Aug. 20. Brunswick will host Pierce County at Glynn County Stadium, while Glynn Academy will hit the road to face McIntosh County Academy in Darien.