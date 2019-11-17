For the third straight year, Georgia clinched the SEC East title and will be back in Atlanta. The Bulldogs squeaked by Auburn on Saturday but found a way to win.
Give credit to Auburn, though, as the Tigers offense and defense found a way in the second half. Georgia played to not lose in that final half of play, but yet again, it was the defense that helped the Bulldogs get another win.
Auburn made adjustments at halftime and got hot at the right moment. However, Georgia did enough to get the win, and sometimes that’s all anyone can ask for.
Now I know that close wins aren’t the most fun to witness, especially when you’re trying to make the College Football Playoffs, but they happen.
Most of the Georgia fans here on the Golden Isles remember the 1980 football season and how a lot of those games came down to sheerly wanting it more and finding a way to make that happen. There were quite a few close games in that season, but the Bulldogs managed to make it all the way.
I’m not saying that this Georgia team can do the same as 1980, but I wanted to give a reference that sometimes you do what it takes to win, and move on.
Bo Nix and that Auburn offense found a way late in the second half, but it was an essential defensive stop, multiple ones that helped the Bulldogs come out on top.
Nix went 30-of-50 for 245 yards and one touchdown through the air. Georgia’s defense forced him to throw it 50 times because the Tigers had hardly any run game.
Auburn record 84 rushing yards. While the Tigers were the first team to score a rushing touchdown on the Bulldogs, it was still a mora l victory for Georgia and holding them under 100 yards on the ground.
The Tigers had 329 total yards while the Bulldogs only had 251. Georgia’s offense didn’t need the extra yards and scored enough to get the win.
Jake Fromm did an outstanding job as he went 13-of-28 for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Wolf caught one, and so did running back Brian Herrien. However, it was the first one that allowed the wideout to earn another dawg bone.
Freshmen were why Georgia won that game over the Tigers, and while that may scare some, it excites me. Here are this week’s dawg bones after the big win over Auburn.
OFFENSE
While freshmen are the reason Georgia won this game, a junior also could move the ball that helped the offense stay successful.
This week’s offensive dawg bones go to Dominick Blaylock and D’Andre Swift. Both of these guys put on a show for the Bulldogs on Saturday.
He had two catches for 50 yards and one touchdown. However, he was the punt return guy the entire time, as well.
Blaylock scored the Bulldogs first touchdown of the game and did a great job making sure no punt got past him as well.
Despite being a freshman, he’s emerged as the go-to guy on punt returns and continues to fight his way for touches and catches.
He gets this week’s dawg bone because Blaylock caught a touchdown pass in Auburn and didn’t miss a beat. It was a perfect throw by Fromm and an even more ideal catch by Blaylock.
Swift carried this offense on his back as he toted the rock 17 times for 106 yards while he averaged 6.2 yards a touch.
He broke a 26-yard run that kept a drive alive for the Bulldogs. Swift also got over 1,000 rushing yards on the season against the Tigers. He currently has 1,027 yards and seven scores on the season.
DEFENSE
After giving the whole defense the dawg bones last week, I wanted to bring it back some and give two freshmen the bones this week.
As a whole against the Tigers, Georgia recorded eight tackles for loss and two sacks. The Bulldogs also had a forced fumble and three pass breakups.
The whole defense continues to come up in significant ways, but it’s hard to give the entire unit the dawg bone again when the secondary gave up 245 yards through the air.
Travon Walker and Tyrique Stevenson earn the bones after their sacks on Nix. Both guys sacked him at pivotal moments in the game, which ultimately gave them the big win.
While Monty Rice led the way with 10 total tackles, eight of which were solo, he gets an honorable mention from me this week. He should put up those kinds of stats each week, and it’s coming together for him.
However, it was those two sacks that meant more to the game’s outcome.
Walker finished the game with two solo tackles, including a five-yard sack. Both of his tackles pushed back Auburn’s defense, and well, that sack literally gave Georgia the ball back in victory formation.
He showed up in a big way for the Bulldogs.
As for Stevenson, his only hit was that sack, but it was in the middle of the third quarter when Auburn kept forcing three-and-outs for Georgia’s offense.
His sack set up a 12 play, 88-yard touchdown drive for the Bulldogs that milked off 6:27 minutes off the clock.
These two are getting better and proving it more each week.
SPECIAL TEAMS
This week special team dawg bone surprisingly doesn’t go to Rodrigo Blankenship, but his counter-part and Georgia’s punter, Jake Camarda.
Against Auburn, he had 11 punts, yes you read that correctly. Of those 11 punts, he averaged 50.7 yards and had a long one of 67 yards that pinned Auburn back on its three-yard line.
Six of the punts went for 50-plus yards, and four of them were inside the 20-yard line. Camarda had a day, and he deserves this dawg bone after a rocky start to the season.
Georgia’s got a weapon here because he flips the field and lets the defense get to work if the Bulldogs offense falls flat.
COACHING
Jame Coley gets the dawg bone this week for his play-calling against the Tigers. While it wasn’t all perfect, he had some nice calls that tricked the defense.
He got aggressive with the touchdown pass to Blaylock, and then he got smart for the one to Herrien.
However, it was the touchdown catch to Wolf that helped him earn them this week. Georgia rarely throws to the tight ends, so he faked out the defense, and Fromm had a wide-open Wolf to throw to. It looked a lot like the pass against the Gators a few weeks back.
While Georgia’s offense is far from fixed and still falls flat a good bit, the Bulldogs are growing as a unit and getting better.
UP NEXT
Georgia might have clinched the SEC East this week, but the Bulldogs have to win out if they want in the playoffs.
The Bulldogs take on Texas A&M next at home for their final home game of the season. Kick-off is 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. SEC Nation will also be in Athens this week as the Aggies look to upset the No. 4 ranked Bulldogs and Georgia looks to stay alive in the playoff races.