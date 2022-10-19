Hosting the first round of the 6A State Volleyball Playoffs, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors made their presence felt early against Tift County.
Glynn’s Emma Stutzer got the game rolling with back-to-back aces, building momentum for an easy first set against Tift County.
Picking up two to three points per Lady Terrors' serving, the lead continued to build, and at one point in the first set, the team led by 14 points. Senior Riley Mansfield ended the first set with back-to-back kills to give Glynn the first set, 25-12.
Opening the second set, Glynn Academy continued to ride the home court advantage with an early 5-1 lead. Normally setting her outside hitters for the kill shots, Stutzer perfectly timed her dump to catch the Blue Devils off guard and pick up the point.
Never letting the Blue Devils get closer than three points in the second set, the Lady Terrors used their advantages of strong outside hitting from Karley Neundorfer, Isabella Counsil, and Mansfield to push through for a 25-18.
Taking a 2-0 set lead and thinking of a sweep, Glynn Academy learned that Tift County would not go away easily.
Found out how Glynn Academy not only used its senior fire-power but its Terror faithful inside The Glass Palace to move on in Fridays Sports edition